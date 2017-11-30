Eurobites: Brits Sue Google for iPhone Snooping

In today's EMEA regional roundup: Google faces class action suit over alleged iPhone data harvest; EU pronounces on patents; standardizing drones; TIM tests Adtran's Mosaic; Vodafone wins big in telematics.
A class action has begun in the UK that will seek to collect "several hundred pounds each" from Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) for millions of iPhone users who, say the plaintiffs, had personal data illegally harvested from their phones for several months between 2011 and 2012. As the BBC reports, Google is accused of illegally placing ad-tracking "cookies" on the devices of Safari browser users during this period, with the number of users affected being put at 5.4 million. The case, brought by a group calling itself "Google You Owe Us," is being supported by Mishcon de Reya, a high-profile legal firm. For its part, the search giant believes the case has no merit and says it will contest it.
The European Commission has issued a set of guidelines on the use of intellectual property rights, which it hopes will make it easier to tackle perceived breaches of such rights and facilitate cross-border litigation within the EU. The Commission is also hoping to create a fairer system for the use of Standard Essential Patents (SEPs), which feature widely in patents used in the telecom world and have been at the heart of many patent battles in recent years. The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO)welcomed the proposals, saying: "Guidance and self-regulation on IP [intellectual property] protection are the best tools to ensure fundamental rights and innovation in a fast-paced digital environment."
In other European Commission news, the law-making juggernaut has reached an initial agreement on the introduction of EU-wide regulations governing the use of drones. Until now, most drones have fallen under the jurisdiction of individual national authorities and therefore been subject to different design and safety requirements. Drones have been tipped by some in the telecom industry as playing a significant part in carrier infrastructure in the future. (See Drones Drive New Revenue Streams for Mobile Ecosystem.)
Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) has become the telematics partner of Admiral Insurance, the UK's largest car insurance provider, and will provide the underlying connectivity and devices for the Admiral Littlebox offer, which can give drivers discounted car insurance premiums based on analysis of driving behavior. The detailed driving data gleaned by the system can be viewed by the customer through an online dashboard (no, not that dashboard). Telematics has also been highlighted as a real business opportunity for telcos in the US, notes Light Reading's sister publication Telecoms.com. (See Telematics could be key for US telcos – just don’t get distracted.)
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.