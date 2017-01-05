& cplSiteName &

Cattaneo Spearheads Telecom Italia Revival

Iain Morris
5/4/2017
50%
50%

Telecom Italia's revival under the leadership of Flavio Cattaneo gathered pace in the first quarter, with sales up in Italy and Brazil and earnings boosted by cost-saving measures.

The Italian incumbent saw revenues grow 8.5% in the first three months, to about €4.8 billion ($5.3 billion), compared with the year-earlier period, while EBITDA was up 16.2%, to around €2 billion ($2.2 billion).

Cattaneo, who replaced Marco Patuano as chief executive in March last year, has embarked on a major cost-saving drive at Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE: TI) while channeling investments into the rollout of higher-speed fixed and mobile networks. (See Telecom Italia Names Cattaneo as New CEO.)

Helped by a lessening of competition in Italy, where mobile rivals 3 Italia and Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA completed a merger in November last year, Telecom Italia has also been making improvements to its line-up of fixed and mobile services.

In Italy, which accounts for about three quarters of Telecom Italia's sales, revenues grew 2.8%, to more than €3.6 billion ($3.9 billion), thanks to good progress in the residential sector and the take-up of new fixed-line services by business customers.

The only real black spots were a decline in the wholesale segment, which Telecom Italia blamed on regulation, and some weakness in the enterprise market for mobile services.

Overall Italian service revenues shrank 0.3%, to about €3.3 billion ($3.6 billion), but this marked a big improvement on the 1.3% decline that Telecom Italia witnessed in the final quarter of 2016.

"I expect revenues from domestic services to return to growth in the next quarter," said Cattaneo in a company statement. "Accelerating on ultra-broadband, renewing our commercial strategy and managing costs with discipline, we have, within a year, returned all the principal parameters to growth."

The big domestic challenge for Telecom Italia is likely to emerge later in the year with the arrival in the mobile market of France's Iliad, which last year acquired spectrum and network assets from 3 Italia and Wind as a regulatory condition of their merger.

The entry of Iliad (Euronext: ILD) into France's mobile market in early 2012 triggered a price war in the sector. There have been fears the company could have a similar impact in Italy, although current conditions in the Italian market look very different from those in France five years ago. (See Iliad's Italian Odyssey May Be a Hard Slog.)

Telecom Italia also heralded a return to growth in Brazil, where revenues in local currency units rose 2.5%, to nearly 4 billion Brazilian reais ($1.3 billion), after declining 1.7% in the preceding quarter. Thanks to favorable foreign exchange effects, sales in euro terms were up 31.5%, to nearly €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion).

The Brazilian sales increase came about mainly as a result of growth in average revenue per user, which rose to BRL19 ($6) a month from BRL17.2 ($5.4) a year earlier as customers opted for pricier mobile data deals.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

Telecom Italia attributed its EBITDA gains partly to the success of the "cost recovery plan" it launched in 2016. Among other things, the company has been making efforts to reduce the size of its bloated workforce, which had nearly 61,000 employees in March, including 51,000 in Italy alone.

Exact staff numbers fell from 61,229 in December to 60,930 in March, and are down from 65,107 in March 2016.

Telecom Italia is also working to reduce its net financial debt to about 2.7 times annual EBITDA next year. At nearly €26 billion ($28.4 billion), the current figure equals about 3.2 times EBITDA in 2016 but has fallen from a ratio of 3.9 in 2015. The operator is guiding for "low single digit growth" in EBITDA this year.

The latest earnings update comes after Telecom Italia announced plans in February to spend about €11 billion ($12 billion) on its Italian business over the next three years. (See Telecom Italia Renaissance Gathers Pace.)

About €5 billion ($5.5 billion) is being channeled into the rollout of ultra-broadband networks. The short-term goal is to extend fiber-based technologies to 86% and 4G to 99% of the population next year.

According to a Telecom Italia presentation in February, about 60% of the population could access fiber-based services at the end of last year, and more than 96% could use either 3G or 4G.

Despite the investment plan, Telecom Italia has expressed confidence that it can reduce capital intensity (or capital expenditure as a percentage of revenues) from about 25% in 2016 -- when it invested €3.8 billion ($4.2 billion) in Italy and €4.9 billion ($5.4 billion) across the entire group -- to less than 20% in 2019.

Investors have taken heart from the progress under Cattaneo. At the time of publication, Telecom Italia's share price was trading up nearly 4% in Milan, at about €0.86 ($0.94).

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Dish's Satellite TV Business Is Crumbling
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/1/2017
Together, We Can Build the Telecom 'App Store'
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 5/1/2017
The Near Future Is Here
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/28/2017
Does Facebook Have a Code for Gender Bias?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 5/3/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.