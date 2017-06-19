& cplSiteName &

Brexit, India Weigh on Vodafone Sales

Iain Morris
7/21/2017
50%
50%

Vodafone has reported a modest increase in service revenues for its first quarter but remains at risk in the UK from "Brexit," according to a leading analyst firm, and under huge pressure from new entrant Reliance Jio in India. (See What Hard Brexit Means for Vodafone, BT.)

On a purely organic basis, Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD)'s service revenues were up 2.2% in the April-to-June quarter, to €10.3 billion ($12 billion), compared with the year-earlier period, thanks largely to an encouraging performance across European markets where it has taken steps to improve its service offerings.

Service revenues rose by 0.8% in Europe, to €7.6 billion ($8.9 billion), and by as much as 7.9% across its various markets in Africa, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific (AMAP), to about €2.43 billion ($2.8 billion).

The numbers looked far less impressive on a reported basis, however, due to foreign exchange effects and the deconsolidation of Vodafone Netherlands -- now part of a joint venture with European cable giant Liberty Global Inc. (Nasdaq: LBTY) (See Vodafone, Liberty Global Form Dutch JV.)

Total Group revenues were down 3.3%, to €11.5 billion ($13.4 billion), with sales dropping 4.8% in Europe and rising 1.2% across AMAP.

A leading analyst firm also warned that "Brexit" -- the UK's decision to quit the European Union -- could disrupt Vodafone's domestic business in the coming quarters. (See 'Brexit' Vote Hits BT, Vodafone and Brexit: It's Hard to See an Upside.)

"While these latest results show that Vodafone is operating a relatively stable business in many foreign markets, the impact of Brexit on its UK operations is already being felt," said Matthew Kendall, chief telecom analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, in emailed comments. "Although the rate of UK revenue decline slowed in this quarter, the falling value of the pound and the adverse impact of the abolition of EU roaming charges are areas of concern for its domestic business going forward."

Figures show the UK was the only one of Vodafone's European businesses to report an organic service revenue decline in the first quarter. Service revenues fell by 2.7%, to about €1.6 billion ($1.9 billion), while overall UK sales dropped 4.5%, to about €1.8 billion ($2.1 billion).

The operator does not report details of profitability in its trading updates but clung to its previous forecast that adjusted EBITDA will grow by 4% to 8% this year. Investors also seemed encouraged by the update, with Vodafone's share price up more than 2% during morning trading in London.

CEO Vittorio Colao said the operator had made a "good start to the year" and that Vodafone was gaining market share in the broadband sector thanks to customer interest in its "converged" offers, whereby a range of fixed and mobile services are sold in a single package.

Following takeover activity in Germany and Spain, Vodafone said it was now able to provide broadband services to 98 million European households -- an increase of 24 million compared with the year-earlier period.

Vodafone is still heavily reliant on wholesale deals with former state-owned monopolies, however. Just 36 million of those households were serviced by its own fiber or cable infrastructure, it said, although it also has "strategic" wholesale partnerships in place that cover another 5.1 million households.

Having added another 300,000 "broadband households" in the quarter, it now has around 15 million in total, including 6.5 million on its own networks. In Europe, about 3.8 million homes are "converged," it said, thanks largely to interest in the markets of Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

The real black spot was the performance of Vodafone India, which has been badly bruised by the aggressive market entry of the Reliance Jio business owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. (See India's Airtel Accuses RJio of Trying to Kill Competition.)

According to Vodafone's first-quarter update, reported revenues slumped by 8.7% in India, to about €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion).

RJio's market entry has triggered a wave of consolidation in India and Vodafone itself recently announced plans to merge its business with that of rival Idea Cellular Ltd. in a move that will unite the country's second- and third-biggest players.

Still awaiting regulatory approval of the deal, Vodafone expects to close the transaction sometime next year.

Despite the pressure from RJio, it insisted it had been able to retain its "high-value" customers and said trends were "stabilizing."

"These results show that its Indian operations are stabilizing somewhat, and the merger with Idea Cellular should help, although competition in the Indian market is unlikely to abate anytime soon," said the EIU's Kendall.

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
LRTV Interviews
Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Mobile to Power Online Video Consumption – Zenith
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 7/19/2017
Can Mushroom Sprout in Crowded SD-WAN Field?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 7/18/2017
AI Will Be Ubiquitous in 2020 but Overhyped in 2017 – Gartner
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/18/2017
Facing the Facebook Video Threat
Gary Miles, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs, 7/17/2017
Comcast Accelerates Into 15 IoT Markets
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/18/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Fuzzy Quick Fix Click Here
If you can't access it, is it really broken?
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.