& cplSiteName &

Bouygues Boasts Biggest Mobile Gains in France

Iain Morris
8/31/2017
0%
100%

Bouygues Telecom claimed to have seen off competition from rivals to capture the biggest share of new customers in the French mobile market during the past 18 months.

The operator has become a standout performer for parent company Bouygues, reporting a higher rate of sales growth than the conglomerate's large construction business and helping Bouygues swing from a net loss of €28 million ($33 million) in the first half of 2016 to a net profit of €240 million ($284 million) for the first six months of this year.

First-half telecom revenues were up 6.2%, to about €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion), compared with the year-earlier period, while earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) rose by a third, to €547 million ($648 million). Bouygues group sales rose 3% to about €15.2 billion ($18 billion).

Shares in Bouygues were trading up nearly 2% in Paris at the time of publication.

The earnings report reveals that Bouygues Telecom added another 645,000 mobile connections between January and June this year, giving it more than 13.6 million altogether.

Although it lost 104,000 prepaid customers, it picked up 749,000 on the more lucrative contract side of the business, which now accounts for 94% of the entire mobile subscriber base.

While most of the growth in postpaid connections came from its machine-to-machine communications (M2M) business, Bouygues still gained 240,000 contract subscriptions after the M2M numbers were stripped out.

Those numbers look even better when compared with market leader Orange (NYSE: FTE), which, despite its addition of 184,000 contract connections, saw its mobile customer base shed 55,000 connections in the first half of 2017 due to the decline at its prepaid business. At the end of June, it had around 21.6 million connections in total.

Owned by European cable group Altice, number-two player Numericable-SFR captured more than 135,000 mobile connections over the first six months but would have lost about 114,000 were it not for growth at its machine-to-machine communications division.

The other recent high flyer has been Iliad, whose aggressive entry into the French mobile market in early 2012 using the Free brand caused several quarters of turmoil for the longer-established players.

Yet to report figures for the April-to-June quarter, Iliad (Euronext: ILD) added 240,000 mobile subscribers in the first three months of this year alone.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

All four operators have also been investing in higher-speed fixed-line broadband networks in part to support the growing popularity of "converged" offerings that bundle fixed and mobile services in a single package.

Such fiber infrastructure could become increasingly important in providing the backhaul infrastructure to support higher-speed mobile network technologies, particularly as 5G services come online.

Bouygues Telecom said its fiber-to-the-home network covered 16 million premises at the end of June, up from 9 million a year earlier, and boasted 552,000 "very high speed" customers. At the end of June, it had about 3.23 million fixed customers in total, 4% more than at the end of 2016.

While different operator categorizations make comparisons much harder in the fixed-line market, the Bouygues performance seemed to rank it ahead of Iliad, which gained 66,000 new broadband customers in the first half to give it 6.45 million overall.

But it left Bouygues trailing Orange, which added 146,000 broadband customers in the first six months of the year and had more than 11 million at the end of June.

A decline at its ADSL business meant that Numericable-SFR lost more than 50,000 broadband customers over the same period. The Altice subsidiary served a total of 6.06 million broadband subscribers at the end of June.

According to data from the European Commission, France had nearly 29 million households at the end of 2015.

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Automation Taboo: Let's Talk About Jobs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/24/2017
Too Many Streaming Services, Say Millennials
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/25/2017
Broadband Isn't What It Used to Be
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/24/2017
Uber's New Boss? Expedia CEO Is Chosen One
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/28/2017
FCC Faces Daunting Video Competition Review
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/29/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Taking Summer Fridays to a New Level Click Here
Tiki-dreaming.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.