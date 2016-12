Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases

Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at lower cost and with guaranteed uptime.

This interview covers topics such as the role of open source software in telco; what makes a strong ecosystem (and why it is so important); and some of the specific use cases Wind River technology can be applied to, such as Virtual CPE (vCPE), Cloud RAN (C-RAN) and others. The two also take a look into 2017 to discuss what’s coming next for Wind River and the industry at large.