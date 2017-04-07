Masergy Touts Net Promoter Score

DALLAS – Masergy, a leading provider of global software defined networking, managed security and cloud communications solutions, today announced a record-setting Net Promoter Score of 74, six times higher than the telecom industry average of 12 and three times greater than the B2B technology industry rating of 24.

NPS gauges customer satisfaction and willingness to recommend a provider to others. The NPS score is also viewed as a key indicator of revenue growth potential.

“Masergy is not just a supplier of IT services, but a true business partner,” said John Comacchio, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer at Teknion, a global designer and manufacturer of high-end office systems. “Masergy's continued technical advancements, such as SD-WAN Go, provide solutions that deliver value to our business.”

“The ability to consistently deliver superior client experience and technical innovation are Masergy’s true differentiators,” said Chris MacFarland, CEO, Masergy. “We believe that Masergy’s customized approach to solution design and delivery are the reasons behind our 99-percent customer retention rate. This year’s NPS is a personal best for Masergy and underscores our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.”

Masergy Communications Inc.