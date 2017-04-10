& cplSiteName &

Ericsson Seeks Merger in Spain to Cut Costs – Report

Iain Morris
10/4/2017
50%
50%

Ericsson is said to be in talks about merging its Abentel business in Spain with a local engineering services provider called Dominion as it continues to explore ways of restoring profitability following a sequence of disappointing results.

The deal would help to improve margins because of the high costs associated with Abentel's business, which provides fiber network rollout and maintenance services and relies on relatively skilled and highly paid employees, according to a report from Reuters.

Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) acquired the company only 15 months ago but has put various activities up for review under the leadership of CEO Börje Ekholm, who took charge of it at the start of this year. (See Ekholm's Vision of Slimmer Ericsson Lacks Detail & Dazzle.)

Ekholm's main short-term goal is to boost Ericsson's operating margin to about 12% from a disappointing level of just 6.7% in 2016, excluding restructuring charges.

He is trying to find buyers for Ericsson's media and cloud hardware units, according to previous reports, and has already sold its power modules business to Asia's Flex. (See Ericsson Moves Closer to Media Business Sale – Report.)

Simon Leopold, an analyst with Raymond James, says exiting the loss-making media business would lead to a big improvement in the operating margin but does not think a deal is "imminent."

Ericsson is also exiting contracts that do not meet stricter criteria on profitability. Reuters reports that about 42 services contracts went up for review earlier this year, carrying a total value of about 7 billion Swedish kronor ($860 million) in terms of 2016 sales. So far, Ericsson is said to have addressed nine of these contracts in one way or another and consequently expects to see an annualized profit improvement of SEK140 million ($17 million).

As part of an earlier strategic push into fixed-line services, Ericsson spent between €20 million ($24 million) and €30 million ($35 million) on the acquisition of Abentel in mid-2016.

The business currently employs about 550 workers, whose jobs may be at risk if the merger with Dominion falls to come off, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Ericsson's employees already face considerable uncertainty following reports in August that it was looking to cut staff numbers by about 25,000 -- a figure that represents about 23% of the company's entire workforce at the end of June. (See Ericsson Plans 25,000 Job Cuts – Report.)

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

Ekholm's strategy is to focus Ericsson's resources on its mainstream business of building and managing telecom networks, shedding assets in non-core areas. But analysts have expressed concern that too much pruning will leave Ericsson ill equipped to battle its chief rivals Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK).

Amid a slump in telco spending, Ericsson reported an 8% year-on-year drop in its sales for the recent April-to-June quarter, to SEK49.9 billion ($6.2 billion), and saw its operating margin shrink from 7% to just 0.6% over the same period, excluding restructuring charges.

While Huawei and Nokia similarly face difficult conditions in telecom equipment markets, Huawei has continued to grow its business and Nokia looks in far better health than Ericsson following its integration of the Alcatel-Lucent business it acquired in a €15.6 billion ($18.4 billion, at today's exchange rate) deal last year.

Nokia, which had an operating margin of 10.2% in the recent April-to-June quarter, believes most of its growth in the next five years will come from industries other than telecom, including the transportation, energy and public sector markets.

Huawei reported an operating margin of 9.1% in its 2016 annual report and is thriving partly on account of its large handsets business. It has recently turned its attention to the cloud and reckons it can challenge Amazon Web Services and Google in the market for public cloud services.

Ericsson's share price was trading down 1.1% in Stockholm at the time of publication and has lost about a fifth of its value since the start of the year, when Ekholm took control.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Steve Saunders sits down with RIFT.io FTO Matt Harper to learn how a bunch of telecom veterans are tackling the core issues behind NFV.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T: Is It a Bird? A Plane? No, It's a COW!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
The Strange Case of Gas Pumps & Bluetooth Skimmers
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/28/2017
Trump Pulls a Trump on Infrastructure Strategy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/29/2017
Blockbuster Makes a Comeback in the Nordics
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/29/2017
Amazon Heats Up TV Hardware Battle
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/28/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed