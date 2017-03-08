Cox Completes Acquisition of Blueprint RF

ATLANTA -- Cox Communications today announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Blueprint RF, a leading managed network solutions provider serving major hotel brands and hotel properties across the United States.

The acquisition of Blueprint RF, based in Norcross, Ga., immediately expands Cox Business’ ability to provide an array of managed products and solutions for hotel owners and their guests. Blueprint RF is an approved provider for leading U.S. hotel brands, which allows it to design, install, monitor and support wired and wireless network solutions for companies that own and operate hotel properties.

Additionally, Cox’s acquisition of Blueprint RF complements its existing presence in the hospitality segment through its Hospitality Network, which currently provides a full suite of hotel-specific telecommunication, in-room entertainment and managed WiFi solutions to large hotels, convention centers and arenas.

“High-quality video, internet and WiFi access are very important amenities for hotel guests during their stay,” said Steve Rowley, executive vice president, Cox Business. “By adding a leading company like Blueprint into the Cox family, with its expertise and industry relationships, we now have a more complete suite of technologies and services for hospitality properties of all sizes and industry segments – ensuring hotel guests stay connected to what they care about.”

Blueprint RF’s hospitality expertise, coupled with the financial and operational capabilities of Cox, will allow for broader and stronger hospitality-focused technologies, deep analytics, and an accelerated delivery that will benefit hotel owners.

“Cox and Blueprint RF share a commitment to delivering world-class customer service and industry-leading technologies,” said Ron Peterson, co-founder and chief executive officer, Blueprint RF. “By joining Cox, we’ll be better positioned to expand our existing products and service offerings to meet the industry’s managed network solutions needs today and far into the future.”

Peterson and the Blueprint RF team will join Cox and will operate as part of Cox Business’ New Business Ventures.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Cox Communications Inc.