Ericsson's Qureshi Resurfaces at Verizon

Verizon's new chief strategy officer will be Rima Qureshi, the former head of Ericsson's North America business.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) made the announcement today, noting that Qureshi will start on Nov. 6, reporting to CEO Lowell McAdam. Current Chief Strategy Officer Roy Chestnutt had already announced plans to leave to pursue other interests.

Former Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) CEO Hans Vestberg has likewise joined Verizon, so it's possible he's working on getting the band back together. Verizon announced in March that Vestberg would lead a newly created network and technology team, with a scope including both wireline and wireless networks. (See Former Ericsson CEO Vestberg to Be Verizon's King of Networks.)

Qureshi had been chief strategy officer at Ericsson from 2014 to 2016 and more recently was the head of Ericsson's North American market. She also served as the conduit to Cisco in the Ericsson-Cisco partnership. She pulled a surprise move by leaving Ericsson in May for "another opportunity in the industry," as Ericsson described it at the time. (See 'Ciscosson' Aims for Future-Proof Partnership.)

