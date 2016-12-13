Verizon on Verge of Enterprise Cloud Sale – Source

Less than two months after announcing the sale of its data centers in a $3.6 billion deal with Equinix, Verizon is on the verge of divesting itself of its broader enterprise cloud services business, Light Reading believes.
While there is no official confirmation – Verizon declined to comment -- a trusted source with knowledge of the deal tells Light Reading that a sale has been agreed and a public announcement is expected to be made during February or March. The identity of the buyer is being kept a close secret.
Rumors that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) would sell off its enterprise business first started to emerge in 2015, a mere four years after the telecom operator bought cloud services company Terremark. Despite the competitive advantage that deal was supposed to deliver, Verizon showed early signs of struggling to build on Terremark's success. The telco lost out in the race for market share in public cloud services to Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT), and while that acknowledgement could have and perhaps should have helped Verizon to double down in the enterprise sector, momentum never seemed to build.
Verizon could have followed a similar path, but unlike the other large US carriers, Verizon never used its cloud capabilities to remake its own internal network. That has left Verizon's cloud business in more of an isolated position, and it makes the division more of an appealing target for sell-off.
It all made sense a few years back.... A few years ago, enterprise cloud services was the golden opportunity for the telcos suffering from the post circuit-switched voice era blues.... but it was maybe all too little too late? The scale wasn't enough?
It's going to be VERY interesting to see where this ends up.
