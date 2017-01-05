& cplSiteName &

Seizing the Enterprise Market Opportunity

Alan Breznick
5/8/2017
50%
50%

Despite a strong, stated focus on small and midsized businesses (SMBs) by both cablecos and telcos over the past decade, big business still accounts for the lion's share of commercial revenue for service providers overall. In fact, in a recent survey of 64 service providers conducted by Heavy Reading for NetScout, more than one third (nearly 36%) of the respondents said companies with more than 500 employees generated the greatest revenue for them.

What's more, service providers plan to place even greater stress on both the large and midsized business markets over the next few years. According to the survey, nearly two fifths (39%) of providers are now targeting the enterprise space, naming it as their biggest commercial priority over the next year, while slightly more than a third (34%) are zeroing in on the midsized market. Clearly, then, the enterprise market will see the most competition by service providers as they increasingly pursue the companies with the biggest purses.

Reflecting this enhanced emphasis on enterprises, service providers are starting to take many steps to keep pace with and cater to the swiftly changing commercial market. For one thing, providers are expanding their product portfolios beyond basic data, voice and video services to encompass more advanced products and services, such as virtual private networks (VPNs), software firewalls, other security products, managed services, other IT products, infrastructure- on-demand/infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and ever-evolving platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings, to name just a few. In the Heavy Reading survey, for instance, more than 87% of providers ranked such "enhanced services" highly.

Service providers are also placing greater emphasis on more stringent service-level agreement (SLA) guarantees of service delivery and performance, even for their most basic service offerings. In our survey for NetScout Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: NTCT), more than two fifths (42%) of respondents termed SLAs as "critical" today, meaning that most of their commercial customers now require these written, strictly enforceable service guarantees. Looking ahead, more than three fifths (62%) of respondents said SLAs will be a critical offering in the future.

In addition, service providers are developing more sector-specific products to meet the rising demand for specialized, even customized services. For example, the survey found that providers are now seeing much promise for such advanced, specialized offerings as secure WAN networking, infrastructure-on-demand and united communications in their biggest vertical markets as those markets rapidly evolve.

Finally, providers are turning to cloud-based services to meet the rising enterprise customer demand for more efficient, virtualized offerings. In the survey, more than four fifths (or 81%) of respondents named IaaS as the cloud-based type of offering they now offer or plan to offer in the near future, followed by platform-as-a-service (PaaS) at 58% and software-as-a-service (SaaS) at 44%. That represents a clear acknowledgement by providers that the proper access infrastructure, be it physical or virtual, must be in place first before they can offer other types of services to commercial customers.

Given all these trends, where are the greatest opportunities for service providers in the enterprise market? The answers vary markedly by vertical, with some sectors vastly different from others.

Consider the key healthcare, education and government verticals first. In all three markets, survey respondents see secure WAN networking as the most promising service offering. Infrastructure-on-demand also scores highly, at least in the first two sectors.

Yet the hospitality, finance/banking and retail sectors are much different in the services they use. Outsourced IT services lead the way in hospitality, followed by secure, high-availability data center services. In the finance/banking arena, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity is the top choice, trailed closely by secure branch connectivity. And in the retail market, VPN services appear to be most promising offering, with infrastructure-on-demand the next most popular.

As a result, look for cablecos, telcos and other service providers to invest more and more heavily in enterprise-oriented networks, software, products, services, features and service guarantees over at least the rest of the decade. With providers still seeing so much opportunity for growth and so many promising areas for expansion, and with cloud-based services offering a fresh opportunity for entry into the enterprise market, the sky really does appear to be the limit right now.

This blog is sponsored by NetScout.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Virtualization and cloudification (or cloud computing) are often used interchangeably but they are different concepts.
The B/OSS market is likely to undergo significant change in the coming years, driven by the move to network virtualization and the transformation of CSPs into digital service providers.
Here are three key areas where the industry needs to collaborate to make network slicing commercially viable.
MWC 2017 underlined the fact that success in IoT can only be achieved if operators embrace virtualization.
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Dish's Satellite TV Business Is Crumbling
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/1/2017
Together, We Can Build the Telecom 'App Store'
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 5/1/2017
The Title II Capex Argument Is Ridiculous
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/1/2017
Does Facebook Have a Code for Gender Bias?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 5/3/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.