NTT Comms, Dell Team on Cloud Services

TOKYO -- NTT Communications (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT (NTT) Group today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Virtustream, a US-based cloud company and Dell Technologies business; and Dell EMC (Japan), also a Dell Technologies business to develop and deliver multi-tenant cloud platforms for mission-critical applications, including large-scale SAP systems in Japan.

Through this partnership, NTT Com will launch multi-tenant cloud platforms for mission-critical systems within large enterprises in Japan this spring. The partners will also explore opportunities to launch their offering in global markets.

This joint initiatives will combine NTT Com’s world-class data centers, network and existing cloud platforms; Virtustream’s innovative cloud platform for mission-critical applications; and storage and Converged Infrastructure platform by Dell EMC (Japan).

The newly developed, multi-tenant cloud platform will offer flexible pricing through MicroVM resource management (µVM), Virtustream’s patented technology for pay-as-you-go billing. Customers will have the capability to build hybrid environments that seamlessly integrate this new multi-tenant cloud, dedicated cloud and on-premises systems in one data center.

NTT Com currently supports customers migrating their mission-critical applications from their existing environments to bare metal server as a part of its Enterprise Cloud offering. This new partnership will enable NTT Com’s Enterprise Cloud to meet broader customer demands through the addition of a multi-tenant cloud platform for large-scale SAP systems.

