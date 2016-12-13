NTT Comms, Dell Team on Cloud Services

TOKYO -- NTT Communications (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT (NTT) Group today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Virtustream, a US-based cloud company and Dell Technologies business; and Dell EMC (Japan), also a Dell Technologies business to develop and deliver multi-tenant cloud platforms for mission-critical applications, including large-scale SAP systems in Japan.
Through this partnership, NTT Com will launch multi-tenant cloud platforms for mission-critical systems within large enterprises in Japan this spring. The partners will also explore opportunities to launch their offering in global markets.
This joint initiatives will combine NTT Com’s world-class data centers, network and existing cloud platforms; Virtustream’s innovative cloud platform for mission-critical applications; and storage and Converged Infrastructure platform by Dell EMC (Japan).
The newly developed, multi-tenant cloud platform will offer flexible pricing through MicroVM resource management (µVM), Virtustream’s patented technology for pay-as-you-go billing. Customers will have the capability to build hybrid environments that seamlessly integrate this new multi-tenant cloud, dedicated cloud and on-premises systems in one data center.
NTT Com currently supports customers migrating their mission-critical applications from their existing environments to bare metal server as a part of its Enterprise Cloud offering. This new partnership will enable NTT Com’s Enterprise Cloud to meet broader customer demands through the addition of a multi-tenant cloud platform for large-scale SAP systems.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.