Huawei Launches All-Cloud, Network-wide Smart Video Cloud Solution

9/5/2017
SHANGHAI -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Huawei today launched the industry's first all-cloud, network-wide smart video cloud solution, together with industry partners including YITU, SenseTime, NetPosa, Harzone, MIMOS, and Qognify. The open cloud platform benefits from a vast ecosystem of partners delivering a wide-range of smart video analytic algorithms. This provides a strong computing engine that supports public safety video application services and accelerates video application innovation to help public safety organizations better serve and protect citizens.

As cities embrace digital transformation, video is becoming an important tool for public safety management and city governance. In China, over 60% of public safety cases are solved using video. However, social video systems and security video systems typically operate independently, which makes video and data sharing difficult. Cross-regional crimes are increasing and without a collaborative solution, obtaining and analyzing video feeds consumes a significant amount of time, manpower, and costs. There is a pressing need among public safety agencies to find more efficient and open video application capabilities to address these challenges.

Huawei’s Smart Video Cloud constructs "One City, One Cloud" concept
Kevin Bai, General Manager of Government Solutions Department, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: "Huawei’s Smart Video Cloud is based on an open cloud platform, which supports algorithms and applications from many partners to enable effective video sharing. Network-wide distributed smart analysis significantly increases video analysis efficiency; and in cross-departmental and cross-regional cases, the solution can rapidly respond with analysis results. In addition, converged Big Data technologies can uncover hidden insights from videos to support the work of public safety agencies. The video cloud can also be used as a service for other organizations or institutions, for example to support traffic regulation, detect the crowd flow at scenic spots, locate missing people, and many other public services. This solution allows videos to play a disruptive role in public safety applications, evolving from purely surveillance to generating actionable intelligence which takes city safety to a new level."

In the past few years, China has experienced a breakthrough in video networking development, and thus promoting the construction of the video application ecosystem. Discussing Shenzhen's public safety management experience, Zhang Yong, Captain of Shenzhen's Public Security Bureau Video Surveillance Police Detachment, said: "Videos have played a key role in improving security for Shenzhen’s citizens. We have worked with Huawei for the past two years to develop a comprehensive video platform, which has helped us solve countless cases. Huawei’s video cloud, which combines centralized computing and edge computing capabilities, will help us further enhance our video application services to ensure peace in Shenzhen’s communities."

Huawei displays a variety of the latest C-C4ISR collaborative public safety solutions
At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, under the theme of "New ICT, the Road to Collaborative Public Safety", Huawei displayed the latest C-C4ISR collaborative public safety solutions. Among them, many new solutions and applications were showcased for the first time:

 The Huawei Video Cloud Platform brought together 16 partners to demonstrate how a large-scale video application ecosystem enables a city council to distribute different tasks to different branch offices to perform video networking and smart analysis for dangerous object identification, crowd analysis, facial recognition at a far distance, and many other tasks. The demonstration showed how the platform strengthens the video application services of public safety customers.

 Applications from Vastio, Xinyi, MiningLamp, Zenith and other partners running on Huawei's Big Data platform create an information command and action-infused smart command center. Various usage scenarios were displayed, such as how to use Big Data and machine learning to predict risks, gain insight into the opinions in public media, and prevent and alleviate traffic congestion.

 An End-to-end digitized emergency response management solution helps public safety agencies efficiently manage natural or man-made emergencies and protect citizens.

 An all-in-one station with the industry’s highest level of integration increases deployment efficiency by 56%, and can achieve ubiquitous alarms, investigation, and monitoring coverage.

 iOMC, a one-stop full-lifecycle service platform with unified operations and maintenance (O&M) capabilities for safe cities, integrates the domain of every product, and performs unified monitoring and unified alarm dispatching based on the service scenario.

