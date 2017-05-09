Huawei Debuts Enterprise Intelligence Solution

SHANGHAI -- Today, on the first day of HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Zheng Yelai, President of Huawei's Cloud BU and President of the IT product line, updated attendees on the current progress of Huawei cloud business, and also unveiled Huawei's innovative Enterprise Intelligence (EI) solution for the enterprise market.

Enterprises have been carrying out digital transformation using cloud computing technology, and have now entered the value creation stage. Huawei believes that a cloud will prosper only when it helps customers create value on an ongoing basis. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now widely recognized as a gold-mining engine, but AI research and application projects are more closely linked to single point AI techniques. These simple applications cannot satisfy the needs of many enterprises. In particular, the supply chain, manufacturing, and management systems of large- and medium-sized enterprises require more complex AI applications.

"The best cloud must be able to deliver the services that customers need, and AI needs to create more value for enterprises. To make this happen, we have to integrate single-point techniques and apply them, together, in sophisticated enterprise scenarios,” Zheng Yelai said. “We're positioning Huawei Cloud as an enabler of the intelligent world. It provides AI, IoT, computing, and storage capabilities that provide enterprises with more innovative, intelligent cloud services. Through Huawei Cloud, we are essentially exposing our most formative achievements and practices in R&D – which we've built up over many years – to governments, enterprises, partners, and developers."

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Huawei's innovative EI made its international debut. It includes three types of intelligent cloud services and a heterogeneous computing platform. A summary of its features are below:

 Basic platform services: including machine learning, deep learning, and graph analysis platforms, alongside AI training, reasoning, and indexing platforms.

 General AI services: including API services such as visual recognition API, voice recognition API, and natural language API.

 Scenario-specific solutions: Huawei works with partners to create solutions for AI, cloud computing, and IoT scenarios in order to address industry needs.

 Heterogeneous computing platform: Huawei has years of experience in system engineering, chipset, hardware, and underlying software and is able to offer the three types of intelligent cloud services, uncovering the true beauty of algorithms with incredible computing power.

By using enterprise intelligence, Huawei has optimized its supply chain processes end-to-end and achieved smooth data flows, from supply forecasting to logistics, and from warehousing to customs clearance, transit, and signing goods receipts. This has enabled intelligent logistics. For example, Huawei applies EI to intelligent packing and offers the best packing solutions depending on the characteristics of goods. In addition, EI enables a 3D view of each container, improving the efficiency of overall container usage by 6%.

At the customs clearance stage, Huawei uses EI for compliance analysis. Huawei's EI technology is able to identify abnormal data based on historical data and exchange rate changes, and issue warnings in the event of any anomalies. This enables enterprises to complete customs clearance on the first attempt and thus reduces the risks of overstocking. As for warehousing, EI adds intelligence to the process. For example, EI helps to design the best solutions to place and categorize goods and optimize paths of choosing goods and their storage spaces. This has led to a 10% improvement in Huawei's warehousing efficiency.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd