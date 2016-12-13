Global Capacity Ups Its Cloud Connect Game

Global Capacity today is making a major competitive step forward, challenging for the cloud connection business of the US enterprise market with a service that bundles Ethernet virtual private lines with its homegrown SDN platform and direct connections to major clouds. (See Global Capacity Launches Multi-Cloud Connect.)

The Global Capacity Ethernet Multi-Cloud Connect lets enterprises choose their destinations, including major public clouds, via a customer portal that is linked to Global Capacity's One Marketplace platform, a software-defined networking system it developed internally several years ago. Businesses can select their class of service and bandwidth, and get the network provisioning automatically including connections into major clouds including Amazon, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and more.

In addition, the enterprise can specify which portion of the total bandwidth is devoted where and change those designations, says Global Capacity's Mary Stanhope, vice president of marketing.

"It takes that multi-destination and gives a virtual service based on EVPL [MEF-defined Ethernet virtual private line] and gives some control back to the customer to design what does that virtual circuit looks like, what is the cost of the services they need, what is destination it needs to go to," she says. "It continues to focus on that Global Capacity component of simplifying how to design, how to price and how to look for an end-to-end service."

One Marketplace allows enterprises or carriers to pick end points and then choose via an automated process from among all available access network providers connected via Global Capacity. These include Ethernet over copper, fiber, cable and broadband wireless connections. One Marketplace provides the software orchestration layered over an interconnection architecture.

Each point of destination is connected via a dedicate Ethernet Virtual Circuit at speed increments between 2 Mbit/s and 1 Gbit/s. Multiple classes of service are available and the bandwidth assigned to each can be changed by the customer as applications change, Stanhope says.

The cloud connection eliminates the need for multiple service providers in creating cloud connections. "We are getting you right to the cloud port," she says. "So you are not having to buy your cross-connect, your meet-me from multiple places, you can get it all from us. We'll take you from port on-premises to port in the cloud."

Global Capacity is targeting enterprises with this service but also believes its strategic cloud partners, data center partners such as Equinix and managed services partners will be buyers as well, to enable network connections to their customers, Stanhope adds.

"We are taking on the big guys here," she says. "The multi-site piece is really critical and being able to pull that in with one service is key. Providing secure dedicated Ethernet service to the cloud but also Internet service, with different classes of service and prioritization, is important."

The Global Capacity network covers 41 points of presence, 2,007 Central Offices and more than 4,500 last-mile network interconnections in the US, coverage 98% of US businesses. Globally the reach is 14 million commercial addresses or about 85% of global businesses.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

