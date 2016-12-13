Global Capacity Launches Multi-Cloud Connect

& cplSiteName &

WALTHAM, MA - Global Capacity, the leading connectivity as a service company, today announces the availability of its innovative Ethernet Multi-Cloud Connect service. Recognized by MEF as Best Ethernet Service Innovation, this latest virtual network service from Global Capacity's One Marketplace software-defined network platform offers enterprises the flexibility to build multiple cloud services from a single port in real time to access hybrid and multi-cloud solutions across multiple locations and gain the performance and security necessary to compete in today's marketplace.

Global Capacity’s Ethernet Multi-Cloud Connect service leverages an interconnection architecture with software orchestration to simplify multi-Cloud connectivity and improve service performance. This approach delivers a better user experience by allowing businesses to connect to Cloud locations or select from a list of interconnected One Marketplace Cloud destinations including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and 20 other Cloud providers on Equinix Cloud Exchange. Combining the reliability and flexibility of multi-destination Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) and Global Capacity’s One Marketplace, Ethernet Multi-Cloud Connect streamlines commercial buying across the Cloud services ecosystem.

"With the migration of data, applications, and storage to the cloud, edge connectivity is becoming more complex. Global Capacity is simplifying that complexity with its One Marketplace platform," says Jack Lodge, President, Global Capacity. “Our interconnected approach combined with information and automation allows businesses to turn up services faster, boost cloud application performance, reduce latency, scale and improve network control and visibility to achieve a quality Cloud experience.”

The flexibility of Ethernet Multi-Cloud Connect enables every destination point to be connected via a dedicated Ethernet Virtual Circuit (EVC). Each point is configured separately and with its own set of attributes, including bandwidth, destination port, class of service and more. Some of the advanced features of Global Capacity's Ethernet Multi-Cloud Connect include: support for Layer 2 packet and Layer 3 IP interconnections; speed increments from 2Mbps to 1Gbps; multiple classes of service; customer control of EVC bandwidth redistribution; support for Interent access EVC and VPN access EVC, and flexible access options over copper, fiber or wireless networks.

Global Capacity eliminates the complexity and inefficiency of the network market with its award-winning product, One Marketplace. Delivering unprecedented transparency, efficiency and simplicity to the complex and highly fragmented data connectivity market, One Marketplace combines network delivery and service automation with a suite of customer and supplier applications in order to streamline and simplify the process of designing, pricing, buying, delivering and managing data connectivity solutions. Global Capacity's One Marketplace dramatically simplifies and fundamentally changes connectivity, and is the provider of choice for hybrid WAN and Cloud Connectivity solutions.

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.