& cplSiteName &

Exploiting Cloud-Network Synergies to Boost Enterprise Customer Satisfaction

James Crawshaw
8/31/2017
50%
50%

According to a Huawei article the digital transformation of industries can be divided into three stages: connectivity (of equipment and processes); system monitoring/optimization; and intelligence. As applications and networks evolve toward SaaS and SDN, companies are demanding greater connectivity. At the same time, the fast pace of technology obsolescence means that enterprises want to consume connectivity as a service rather than building their own infrastructure.

Large companies focus on international network access acceleration and the deployment of hybrid cloud. Midsized companies seek the flexibility of dynamic bandwidth and elastic computing. Small companies need one-stop ICT services to avoid getting bogged down in non-core activities. These differing requirements present opportunities for ICT service providers including telcos, especially the system monitoring aspect which has traditionally been an area of greater transparency for telecom operators than cloud platform providers. Adding intelligence (AI, big data analysis) into the mix is arguably a greater challenge for telcos; one where enterprise software vendors and IT service providers are better positioned.

According to a UN report on the "information economy," the ICT industry has historically been supply- rather than demand-driven. Vendors have pushed services based on the available technologies rather than on customers' needs. However, the ICT industry is shifting to be more demand-driven. Cloud services in the future will not be limited to data centers, but will rely more on connectivity and provided in an end-to-end manner. From the UN's perspective, this is important for its fight against poverty by enabling a reduction in information search and transaction costs, and improved communications within supply chains leading to increased market efficiency.

The telcos' advantages in the enterprise market versus cloud providers include localized professional services, security, bandwidth and quality of service. The challenge for telcos is to achieve cloud-network synergy: making cloud the gateway to develop new B2B services. Telcos must leverage their strengths to help governments and enterprises around the world go digital.

One example is the solution Huawei provided for Guangdong Telecom, which spanned Cloud Communications (PBX, video conferencing, contact center), Cloud Connectivity (VPN, mobile, leased line), Cloud Services (server, storage, desktop), and Cloud Applications (IoT, CRM, office mobility). Huawei claims the solution reduced the total cost of ownership for enterprises by packaging together cloud services and traditional fiber services. It also reduced the upfront cost and obsolescence risk for enterprises by allowing them to lease the customer premises equipment. Huawei claims that Guangdong was able to increase its enterprise customer base by 300,000 and raise ARPU by 1% by adding these cloud services to its portfolio. Guangdong was also able to reduce opex significantly by replacing the old TDM PBX infrastructure. Enterprise customers were happier too with churn reducing by 1.5 percentage points.

Based on this case study it would appear the primary benefits for Guangdong Telecom of adding cloud services to its portfolio were new customer wins, reduced customer churn and reduced opex.

This blog is sponsored by Huawei.

— James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst, Heavy Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
During the past year or so, vendors have taken interest in intent-based networks (IBNs), and standards development organizations have started working toward finding an industry standard for this cost- and time-saving development.
A new Heavy Reading report looks into NFV MANO's progress, including the importance of OpenStack and open source efforts.
Telecom operators need to move from complex, error-prone manual test processes to more automated, consistent and streamlined test procedures where admin is minimized.
ON2020 has been surveying the optical networking needs and evolution strategies of leading network operators and is ready to share the results at ECOC 2017.
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Automation Taboo: Let's Talk About Jobs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/24/2017
Too Many Streaming Services, Say Millennials
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/25/2017
Broadband Isn't What It Used to Be
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/24/2017
Uber's New Boss? Expedia CEO Is Chosen One
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/28/2017
FCC Faces Daunting Video Competition Review
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/29/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Taking Summer Fridays to a New Level Click Here
Tiki-dreaming.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.