Eurobites: Nokia Embraces AWS to Enhance Cloud Offer

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telia sales slide in Q3; Tele2's don't; Swisscom brings cloud giants on board; Telekom Austria buys into e-sports.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is teaming up with Amazon Web Services Inc. to develop new technologies and applications intended to help service providers migrate to the cloud more easily. In a wide-ranging announcement, Nokia says it will: support service providers in their AWS cloud implementation with a set of migration-related services; work with AWS to generate new 5G and "edge cloud" strategies; improve the user experience for Nuage Networks SD-WAN customers that use AWS; and work with AWS on commercializing IoT use cases.
Telia saw net sales slide 8.8% year in the third quarter, to 19.62 billion Swedish kronor (US$2.4 billion), while EBITDA decreased 3.6% to SEK6.60 billion ($809 million), reflecting what has been a tough year for the Nordic operator as it sought to extricate itself from a corruption tangle in Uzbekistan and other troublesome operations in Eurasia. In a statement, President and CEO Johan Dennelind acknowledged that the operator still needed to "push harder on the cost side." (See Eurobites: Telia Coughs Up $965M to Exit Uzbek Nightmare and TeliaSonera to Quit Eurasia, Focus on Europe.)
Enjoying a happier time of it in the Nordics is Sweden's Tele2 AB (Nasdaq: TLTO), where third-quarter net sales climbed 13% year-on-year to SEK7.54 billion ($924 million) and EBITDA rose 21.3% to SEK1.84 billion ($225 million). The operator reports particularly strong take-up of new mobile offers in the Baltics, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan.
Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM) is expanding its own cloud presence with offerings from AWS and Microsoft Azure, for those customers who find it reassuring to use a cloud run by one of the big boys but who also want a local partner to hold their hand during the migration process.
Telekom Austria AG (NYSE: TKA; Vienna: TKA) has agreed a deal with GINX ESports TV, the world's largest TV channel devoted to so-called e-sports, or competitive video-gaming. The agreement will see GINX ESports TV made available across Europe on Eutelsat 16A. But come on people, that's not really sport: this is sport.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.