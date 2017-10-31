Commvault Showcases Hybrid Cloud & HyperScale Solutions at Huawei Eco-Connect Europe 2017

BERLIN -- Today at Huawei Eco-Connect Europe, Huawei and Commvault announced they are deepening their cooperation in data protection, with a new Hybrid Cloud Backup Solution for Huawei Cloud. This solution provides organisations with easy-to-use, economical and secure solutions for backup workloads running between traditional data centers and public cloud.
This cooperation follows Commvault’s recently announced Commvault HyperScaleTM Software solutions. These new solutions bring scale-out infrastructure to the Commvault Data Platform and seamlessly integrate with storage arrays, hypervisors, and applications to support the most diverse and dynamic environments.
With Hybrid Cloud Backup Solutions for Huawei Cloud, data can be restored on-premise or in the cloud. Compatible with mainstream application systems, the solution provides protection for data in volumes, operating systems, application systems, databases, and virtualized environments.
Implementing data protection in hybrid cloud environments presents numerous challenges including management, cost, and security. In terms of management, one pressing challenge is finding ways to manage on- and off-premise data backup systems in a unified manner. Another concern is the high bandwidth cost of transferring data between WANs. In terms of security, a major risk is posed by the need to transmit data between networks.
This Huawei and Commvault Hybrid Cloud Backup Solution delivers several advantages, including:
• Ease-of-use: Unified management of on- and off-premise backup systems; seamless integration with existing backup systems without strenuous learning curves.
• Economical: Backup storage space is allocated on demand, yielding incredibly elastic expansion capabilities while reducing initial investment amounts by 50%; deduplication utilities accelerate transmission speeds and reduce network bandwidth lease costs by 80%.
• Security: Support for active-active AZ (available zone, dual write) achieves 99.999999999% data durability; support for encrypted data backup transfers.
