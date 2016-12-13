Colt Connects Microsoft Azure to Its On Demand Platform

LONDON -- Colt Technology Services has announced the latest addition to its SDN-enabled “On Demand” portfolio, Dedicated Cloud Access (DCA), which provides intelligent, secure and reliable private connectivity to the public cloud, allowing customers to bypass the internet.

The first cloud service provider to become available on the Colt On Demand platform is Microsoft Azure, through its ExpressRoute private networking offering.

Colt’s DCA On Demand supports connectivity from the Colt IQ Network into the Azure cloud platform in real time, avoiding traditional telco service delivery processes, which could take days or weeks to enable new services.

It also allows customers to flex bandwidths up and down themselves via a portal, enabling them to dynamically meet additional bandwidth demands for cloud connectivity. In line with this on-demand flexibility, customers now have the option to choose per-hour pricing plans, as well as more traditional fixed term contracts. Instant service delivery combined with the ability to flex services in line with real time demand give additional benefits for cloud-enabled businesses, while delivering access to the cloud with the same confidence, performance and security as a private LAN or WAN.

The On Demand service is initially available at Microsoft’s ExpressRoute locations in London, Dublin and Amsterdam with plans to enable existing ExpressRoute interconnects in Tokyo, Frankfurt and a brand new presence in Paris for On Demand services in 2017.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd (London: COLT)