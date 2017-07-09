& cplSiteName &

AT&T NetBond Adds Cloud-to-Cloud Connections

Carol Wilson
9/13/2017
50%
50%

AT&T has upped the ante once more in the cloud connection game, adding cloud-to-cloud connectivity to its AT&T NetBond for Cloud product. The new feature lets enterprises share workloads between their multiple cloud platforms without having to communicate through a common data center.

AT&T believes its cloud-to-cloud feature is an industry first, says Rosa Maria Boza, the carrier's vice president of enterprise networking. In an interview, she says the feature was developed based on demand from AT&T NetBond customers, who are increasingly using multiple clouds and needing to share workloads or data between them.

"Enterprises are using multiple clouds to manage their businesses, and we are seeing the need to communicate between those without first coming back into the data center," she explains. "Think of all the data a business might have in databases housed in Amazon, when they also have software-as-a-service running in Azure. Now they can pull that data into Azure directly without first bringing it to their data center."

Eliminating that "hair-pinning" of data traffic is more efficient for the business operation, Boza adds, especially with the growing distribution of data and applications.

Track the heartbeat of the virtualization movement with Light Reading at the NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver. There's still time to register for this exclusive opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts -- communications service providers get in free!

The connections are secure, and managed using the digital AT&T cloud portal, eliminating the need for any manual set-up of connections between clouds. Public, private and hybrid clouds can be connected, and there are security options for managing the different flows, none of which traverses the Internet, she explains.

Cloud-to-cloud connections are expected to be in demand now, Boza says, but future use for Internet of Things applications and services such as data loss prevention will drive demand even further.

"For IoT, there is a lot of multi-cloud connectivity," she says. "When you think about the environment of cloud service providers and the very industry-specific space you see around IoT -- you've got the device, the CSP and the private data center -- if an IoT application relies on two-way communications, that IoT info is stored and analytics are potentially being done in a different CSP."

It's a matter of data storage in one cloud and compute/analytics and applications being elsewhere, in different clouds. Connecting all that via one digital service creates new efficiencies, Boza says.

NetBond is in its fourth year as a cloud connectivity service and will continue to evolve with its market, she adds.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

CALLING ALL CLOUD, NFV AND SDN COMPANIES:
Make sure your company and services are listed free of charge at Virtuapedia, the comprehensive set of searchable databases covering the companies, products, industry organizations and people that are directly involved in defining and shaping the virtualization industry.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T Wants to Ditch the Dish
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/13/2017
Boom! Hulu Just Blew Up the TV Bundle
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/8/2017
New Security Mantra: Explode-Offload-Reload
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 9/7/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Can You Relate? Click Here
Rotary phone sheep sculptures by Jean Luc Cornec, exhibited at the Museum of Communications in Frankfurt. You can find more photos here.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed