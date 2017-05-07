AT&T Adds Oracle Cloud to NetBond

DALLAS - AT&T today announced that it will add Oracle Network Cloud Service – FastConnect to the AT&T NetBond for Cloud ecosystem. As a result, AT&T customers can now manage and access their Oracle Cloud services using NetBond for Cloud’s highly-secure, dedicated connectivity with high reliability and an enhanced end-user experience.

Together, AT&T and Oracle can help global enterprise customers break down barriers to cloud adoption and take advantage of enhancements in performance, cost, security and innovation of the Oracle Cloud with AT&T NetBond for Cloud solution.

“AT&T NetBond for Cloud’s on-demand features allow our customers to move to the cloud with confidence,” says Andy Daudelin, vice president of cloud and cloud networking, AT&T. “Our deep and diverse ecosystem of industry-leading cloud providers enables our customers to get even more value from their cloud strategies.”

AT&T’s multiple protocol label switching (MPLS) virtual private network (VPN) solution provides a highly secure, low-latency network connection for multiple locations and users. This means improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility, and scalability that can provide access to critical business data and functions.

“Oracle continues to see tremendous growth across our cloud business,” said Don Johnson, senior vice president of product development, Oracle. “This relationship with AT&T further helps our customers achieve business transformation in the cloud. With AT&T NetBond for Cloud and AT&T’s global MPLS VPN, customers can better execute on their business strategies for their high-bandwidth connectivity needs.”

The AT&T NetBond for Cloud ecosystem is made up of more than 20 members delivering highly-secure access to more than 25 leading cloud services.

