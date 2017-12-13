WOW Appoints Teresa Elder New CEO

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WideOpenWest, Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW), a leading, fully integrated provider of residential and commercial high-speed data, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, today announced that Teresa Elder has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of WOW!. Ms. Elder succeeds Steven Cochran, who is retiring from WOW! after 15 years with the Company. Mr. Cochran will stay on in an advisory role with WOW! through June 30, 2018, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership.

Ms. Elder brings to WOW! more than 20 years of executive leadership at some of the leading telecommunications and cable companies in the world. She served as a founding President of Clearwire Wholesale (sold to Sprint), and prior to that as CEO of Vodafone Ireland and President of AT&T Broadband West (now Comcast). Ms. Elder currently serves on a number of boards and is Chair of the Management Board of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Jeff Marcus, chairman of the board of WOW!, said, “We are delighted that Teresa Elder has joined WOW! as CEO. She is a highly experienced executive with a demonstrated track record of operational success within the tech, telecom and cable industries. Her passion for building businesses and her knack for innovation, make Teresa the ideal executive to lead our company forward.”

