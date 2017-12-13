WOW Appoints Teresa Elder New CEO

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WideOpenWest, Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW), a leading, fully integrated provider of residential and commercial high-speed data, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, today announced that Teresa Elder has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of WOW!. Ms. Elder succeeds Steven Cochran, who is retiring from WOW! after 15 years with the Company. Mr. Cochran will stay on in an advisory role with WOW! through June 30, 2018, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership.
Ms. Elder brings to WOW! more than 20 years of executive leadership at some of the leading telecommunications and cable companies in the world. She served as a founding President of Clearwire Wholesale (sold to Sprint), and prior to that as CEO of Vodafone Ireland and President of AT&T Broadband West (now Comcast). Ms. Elder currently serves on a number of boards and is Chair of the Management Board of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
Jeff Marcus, chairman of the board of WOW!, said, “We are delighted that Teresa Elder has joined WOW! as CEO. She is a highly experienced executive with a demonstrated track record of operational success within the tech, telecom and cable industries. Her passion for building businesses and her knack for innovation, make Teresa the ideal executive to lead our company forward.”
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.