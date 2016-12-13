Wave Adds Fiber With Cascade Networks Buy

KIRKLAND, Wash. & LONGVIEW, Wash. -- Wave (www.wavebroadband.com), a gigabit fiber and broadband services company, today announced that it has acquired Cascade Networks, Inc., a provider of data connectivity services to both commercial and residential customers in the greater Longview, WA, and Clatskanie, OR, areas. The transaction is effective immediately and adds Cascade’s more than 350 route miles of fiber to Wave’s fast-growing West Coast network.

Founded in 2000, Cascade Networks delivers a suite of services to enterprise-level clients and other business customers: fiber and wireless high-speed internet, VoIP telephony, and colocation facilities. Additionally, it supports thousands of residential customers with internet, home phone and TV services. The company’s colocation facility is based in Longview, WA.

"Cascade Network’s fiber augments Wave’s existing footprint, expanding our network for this region and enabling us to reach even more enterprise, commercial and residential customers," said Harold Zeitz, Wave’s President. "We're excited to be working with Cascade's team to build upon the high levels of local service and satisfaction that area business and residential customers have come to expect."

Wave connects more than 50 data centers on its rapidly growing fiber network in California, Oregon and Washington. The addition of Cascade Networks adds another aggregation point for Wave’s customers, and expands the type and depth of services Cascade’s customers can leverage for their businesses.

"Joining forces with Wave is the right thing to do for our customers," said Brian Magnuson, Cascade Network’s CEO. "Attaching our network with Wave’s 6,000+ miles of fiber and being able to leverage their extensive technical and business support infrastructure will give our customers access to even more resources to help their businesses thrive. And our residential customers will continue to enjoy the services they have always received, now with the support of a larger company that can easily scale as we grow."

Cascade Network customers will continue to be supported by the company’s locally based employees.

