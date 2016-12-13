& cplSiteName &

Verizon Misses Estimate in Q4 Earnings

1/24/2017
NEW YORK --

• Consolidated: $1.10 in earnings per share (EPS); adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of 86 cents, excluding non-operational items related to mark-to-market pension and benefits adjustments and severance-related costs.

• Wireless: 591,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 552,000 new 4G LTE smartphones; retail postpaid churn at 1.10 percent, with strong customer loyalty demonstrated by retail postpaid phone churn of less than 0.90 percent for the seventh consecutive quarter.

• Wireline: 68,000 Fios Internet net additions, 21,000 Fios Video net additions; Fios total revenue growth of 4.4 percent.

As Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) continues to transform its business and enter new markets, the company today reported another strong quarter of wireless profitability and customer loyalty, and customer and revenue growth for Fios fiber-optic services.

Verizon reported fourth-quarter 2016 EPS of $1.10, and full-year EPS of $3.21. Adjusted fourth-quarter 2016 EPS (non-GAAP) of 86 cents excluded 24 cents in net gains related to mark-to-market pension and OPEB (other post-employment benefits) adjustments and severance-related costs. This compares with adjusted fourth-quarter 2015 earnings of 89 cents per share, which primarily excluded pension and OPEB adjustments and severance-related costs.

“We are positioning Verizon for future growth and continued sustainable shareholder value,” said Chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam. “In the fourth quarter we expanded our customer base in highly competitive wireless and broadband markets. This capped a year in which we delivered solid results and returned value to shareholders, including $9.3 billion in dividends. We enter 2017 with confidence, based on our investments in next-generation networks and the new capabilities we have acquired. Our goal is to continue to earn our customers’ loyalty every day in a rapidly expanding mobile-first digital world.”

Consolidated results

Total consolidated operating revenues in fourth-quarter 2016 were $32.3 billion, a 5.6 percent decrease compared with fourth-quarter 2015. Full-year 2016 revenues were nearly $126.0 billion, a 4.3 percent decline. Excluding revenues from since-divested local landline businesses and AOL, adjusted full-year total operating revenues on a comparable basis (non-GAAP) would have declined approximately 2.4 percent.

Net income was $4.6 billion in fourth-quarter 2016, and net income margin was 14.2 percent. EBITDA (non-GAAP, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled $12.0 billion, and the consolidated EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 37.1 percent in fourth-quarter 2016.

During 2016, Verizon invested in its networks with $17.1 billion in capital expenditures, completed wireline divestitures of three markets, negotiated new labor contracts, executed successful technical trials of 5G wireless service and expanded its new growth businesses.

In these new markets the digital media business, led by AOL, generated $532 million in revenues net of traffic acquisition costs (non-GAAP) in fourth-quarter 2016. This declined about 5 percent year-over-year due to a revenue lift in fourth-quarter 2015 related to AOL’s Microsoft deal, but increased around 10 percent compared with third-quarter 2016.

IoT (Internet of Things) revenues, led by telematics, increased 21 percent on a comparable basis to fourth-quarter 2015, to $243 million. Verizon expects to sustain this trend in strong IoT revenue growth. Including acquisitions, IoT revenues increased more than 60 percent in fourth-quarter 2016.

