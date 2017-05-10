& cplSiteName &
Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Up to No Good

10/10/2017
50%
50%
The Light Reading sandwich makes appearance once more as Scott is joined by Ray and Iain. They start by arguing the toss over whether ISPs should be allowed to sell broadband on the basis of ‘up to’ a maximum speed that is rarely achieved, which leads to a showdown between the LR lads. Moving further afield, they reflect on the turmoil in the Indian telecoms market caused by the disruptive entry of Reliance Jio and then move on to the growing need to automate a lot of network management. To finish, the guys reflect on their favourite cocktails and conclude Iain may need to revise the way he orders his. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/a-week-in-wireless-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2.
