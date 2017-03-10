|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Talking Turmoil
10/3/2017
Our team of talkative telecoms trouble-makers turn their skeptical gaze onto the turmoil at the top of TIM this week, where Vivendi is exercising far more control than its 24% shareholding would seem to allow. Later they wrestle with the many challenges surrounding the smart home, which in Scott's case includes even being able to say it properly. Lastly the guys tackle the age-old question of how operators can best move with the times and ask whether they're even capable of change. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/a-week-in-wireless-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2.
|
