& cplSiteName &

Sen. Schatz: No Big Infrastructure Bill Coming

Mari Silbey
2/17/2017
50%
50%

If there's any common ground between Democrats and Republicans in the US today, it's the agreement that government has a role to play in upgrading outdated American infrastructure. And with talk of a federal infrastructure bill in the works, there have even been hints of a possible bipartisan effort to use investment spending on critical infrastructure as a way to create jobs and build on the country's global competitive advantage.

Not so fast, says Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI).

"I worry a little bit about everybody trying to hitch a ride on an infrastructure package," Schatz declared at the Incompas 2017 Policy Summit held in Washington DC earlier this week. "I do not believe that we're going to have an infrastructure bill to tell you the truth."

Incompas CEO Chip Pickering (left) hosts Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) on the right in a discussion at the Incompas 2017 Policy Summit
Incompas CEO Chip Pickering (left) hosts Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) on the right in a discussion at the Incompas 2017 Policy Summit

The news may be disheartening to those in the technology and telecom industries, many of whom believe that broadband deployments could and should find their way on to a list of federal spending priorities. In fact, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) said as much during the same Incompas conference where Senator Schatz also spoke.

"I've encouraged President Trump to include telecommunications as part of any infrastructure package that he presents to Congress," Senator Gardner stated.

However, according to Senator Schatz, there's not likely to be an infrastructure bill in the near term at all.

There are two major challenges. First, says Schatz, legislators have to work through an agenda that includes new cabinet appointments, judgeship nominations, the Affordable Care Act and more before infrastructure takes center stage. And second, even when lawmakers get around to infrastructure, "you have the same structural problem against an infrastructure bill that we had under President Obama," notes Schatz, "which is that we (Democrats) like infrastructure spending, [but] we do not like a tax subsidy for lenders who are making loans in the infrastructure space. That we do not consider to be an infrastructure package."

In other words, Democrats are going to want to set up a direct funding source for infrastructure, while Republicans are going to want to offer tax credits as a way of stimulating private investment instead.

Want to learn the latest on broadband technology developments? Sign up now for Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event on March 21-22, at the Curtis Hotel in downtown Denver.

Regardless of how lawmakers expect to move forward with infrastructure, there is at least some public perception that legislative action is on the way -- not least because President Trump said in a policy statement just before he was elected that he wants to work with Congress to spur $1 trillion in infrastructure investments over the next decade. And if that's not the case, then people in several industries, including telecom, are in for a rude awakening.

"As we think through a broadband deployment agenda," Schatz says, "as we think through infrastructure priorities in the tech space, don't necessarily hitch your wagon to a bill which is now just a twinkle in someone's eye. There is no bill yet. There is no consensus. There is no real working group. There is no approach yet."

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Documentaries
YouTube Takes on Facebook Live-Streaming
2|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Popular 'YouTubers' will be the first to get the new service on their smartphones. You have been warned.
LRTV Custom TV
ECOMP: Open Source NFV/SDN Automation
2|17|17   |   05:54   |   (0) comments

Last year, AT&T announced that its vendor-neutral, cloud-based operating system, ECOMP, would transition to the Linux Foundation as an open source project. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of Open ECOMP with AT&T's Chris Rice and Jim Zemlin from the Linux Foundation. Amdocs, AT&T's partner on the ECOMP rollout to service providers, ...
LRTV Documentaries
Uber & NASA Collaborate on Flying Car Project
2|16|17   |     |   (0) comments

Is Uber for real? Well, it's hired NASA engineer Mark Moore to lead the project, and he wouldn't come cheap.
LRTV Documentaries
Zuckerberg Tries Out the Oculus Rift VR Glove
2|15|17   |     |   (0) comments

Facebook CEO shows off a new way to interact with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset: an Oculus glove.
LRTV Custom TV
Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
LRTV Documentaries
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
Shades of Ray
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
LRTV Documentaries
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
T-Mobile CEO: M&A Coming but Not Quite Yet
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/14/2017
CenturyLink Embraces OTT Video
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 2/10/2017
Time to Invest in Virtual Reality?
P. Tracy Currie, CEO and Co-Founder, Capto Consulting, 2/13/2017
Charter Launches 5G Field Trials
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/16/2017
Eurobites: Nokia Promises '4.9G' in 2017
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 2/13/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.