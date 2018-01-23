& cplSiteName &

Rural Broadband: Help or Hoax?

Carol Wilson
1/9/2018
50%
50%

Rural broadband has become a popular political talking point, but actually doing something to improve Internet connectivity in rural areas of the US seems to be, if anything, less likely under the Trump administration.

As noted in this Telecompetitor article, President Trump's presentation to the American Farm Bureau Federation stressed the importance of broadband to the rural economy and concluded with two executive orders on that topic.

The speech and the executive orders are follow-ons to this report from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity, done by the US Department of Agriculture in 2017. It listed "e-Connectivity for Rural America" as the top priority for economic development in rural America, much of which is being left behind in the move away from manufacturing and family farms. Even so, that report didn't call for major federal funding of such efforts, and even threw some shade on previous federal funding efforts, saying government policies and regulations actually stifle network buildouts and deployment processes need to be streamlined. It called for reducing government barriers and "incentivizing" private capital investment, among other things.

USDA report lists e-connectivity as number one priority.
USDA report lists e-connectivity as number one priority.

But this call comes against the backdrop of efforts by Trump's Federal Communications Commission (FCC) , led by Chairman Ajit Pai, to redefine broadband as 10 Megabits per second downstream and 1 Mbit/s upstream wireless service. That would let network operators off the hook for having to invest in broadband infrastructure that meets the FCC's earlier definition of 25 Mbit/s downstream and 4 Mbit/s upstream, which seems to be to be the opposite of "incentivizing." (See #MobileOnly Movement Targets FCC's Broadband Plans.)

All this discussion of rural broadband being important seems to come down to a cynical parroting of concern for those in rural areas who lack real broadband Internet without any real effort on their behalf. No one would argue the points the USDA task force makes about the value of broadband Internet in providing economic development opportunities along with better healthcare and education. But the very squishy recommendations and executive orders that follow don't seem to advance rural broadband in any way, and Pai's spurious dumbing down of the very definition of broadband could definitely take it backward.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
1/9/2018 | 4:01:32 PM
How things work
Rural America voted for the government we now have, and did so decisively. The party in power has made no secret of favoring smaller and mostly hands-off federal governance. How can there be any surprise over the probable outcome for this issue?
More Blogs from Rewired
Assuming they can get the software architecture right, open source projects represent a faster way to consensus on big issues, he says.
Legacy business services aren't that easily shed when customers resist change but service providers need to find a more aggressive path forward.
PCCW exec David Hughes eviscerates the telecom 'poor me' mindset but with a light touch, Carol Wilson writes.
New services are taking hold, as businesses overcome their trepidation over virtualization and the technology matures, says Jim Sabey.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
#MobileOnly Movement Targets FCC's Broadband Plans
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/4/2018
Huawei Still Knocking on US Door – but AT&T Deal Thwarted
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 1/9/2018
WiCipedia: Brotopia Shocks, Revolar Protects & CES Disappoints
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 1/5/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Customer Support Done Right Click Here
"You've reached 'Who's a Good Boy?' How can I direct your call?"
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives