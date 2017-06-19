& cplSiteName &

On Broadband, FCC Talks Carrots, Not Sticks

Mari Silbey
7/20/2017
50%
50%

The FCC provided some much-needed clarity at today's meeting of the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee. Speaking on behalf of Chairman Ajit Pai's office, Senior Counsel Nicholas Degani declared that the agency's intention in creating model codes for broadband deployment is not to impose a federal mandate. Although the BDAC is tasked with providing recommendations for accelerating broadband rollouts nationally, the FCC does not intend to use those recommendations to assert new regulatory authority over cities and states.

"We're not talking about federal preemption. We're not talking about stepping in. What we're talking about are voluntary blueprints for cities and states to look to for guidance," said Degani. He added, "When we're talking about model codes, I want to be really clear. We're not talking about sticks. We're only talking about carrots."

The update from Chairman Pai's office helps clear up confusion over the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) 's role in upcoming wired and wireless network deployments. Namely, it assures states and cities that the federal government won't step in to override their jurisdiction when it comes to issues like assigning fees to telecom providers in exchange for access to utility poles and creating timelines for pole attachment permit approvals.

While the current FCC, on principle, isn't interested in creating new regulations, it is heavily focused on aiding the telecom industry in that group's efforts to make more broadband services available. Creating a federal model for future deployments would make life easier for telcos -- both incumbents and potential new entrants to the broadband market -- who hate having to deal with different rules for deployment in every municipality across the country. However, it would also preempt the authority of state and local officials, who have strong opinions of their own on how access to public rights of way should be granted.

San Jose CIO Shireen Santosham at the mic at the FCC's Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC) meeting.
San Jose CIO Shireen Santosham at the mic at the FCC's Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC) meeting.

Of the participants on the BDAC, those representing municipalities were particularly happy with the FCC's clarification. However, the update didn't mitigate their concerns about the trend toward states preempting municipal authority. For example, Shireen Santosham, CIO for the city of San Jose and an alternate to the committee for San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, pointed out that new state laws that impose caps on utility pole access fees can have unfortunate consequences, like threatening the revenue that cities intend to use to fund digital inclusion initiatives.

As officials from the city of Austin have previously explained, low state caps can even make it difficult for municipalities to recoup their own costs in managing the permitting process, particularly as the volume of requests is predicted to explode with the emergence of 5G wireless networks. (See Battle Begins for Small Cells, Smart Cities.)

Santosham also noted that there are only seven municipality representatives assigned to the BDAC process, and she suggested that, "The voice of municipalities perhaps needs to be broader."

Others on the FCC committee also piped up with the same concern. Perhaps most surprisingly, Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) Vice President for Regulatory Policy David Don pointed out that if the group wants cities to employ the model codes that are developed, it will very much help to have their buy-in from the beginning.

"I think this is a serious risk right now. We have a lot of groups who are concerned that they're not at the table," said Don. "I think if just at the end we present a model code to the municipalities and they feel they've had an insufficient amount of input, it's going to go nowhere."

For more broadband market coverage and insights, check out our dedicated Gigabit/Broadband content channel here on Light Reading.

From a telecom industry perspective, Kelly McGriff, General Counsel at Southern Light (now Uniti Fiber ), did emphasize at the BDAC meeting that service providers need a better way to accelerate the process of deploying broadband equipment. He recounted T-Mobile US Inc. 's experience with a "large American city" where the company is currently at 120 days and counting in trying to get permit approvals to install equipment that would bring connectivity to an underserved community. That, he suggested, is a case where having a statewide rule limiting permit approval timelines would be helpful.

Jonathan Adelstein, CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association, also pointed to the fact that ten states currently have such laws on the books, and recommended that BDAC participants consider those laws in their model code development.

But again, municipal representatives expressed their concern over state-level mandates.

"To me," said the committee's newest member Andy Huckaba, City Council member from Lenexa, Kansas, "it feels a little bit like [the states are saying] 'we're going to grab this.' "

The multiple working groups within the BDAC are scheduled to present their recommendations on accelerating broadband deployment to the full committee in October or November of this year. After that, the committee will deliberate and vote on final recommendations to provide to the FCC.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
LRTV Interviews
Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Mobile to Power Online Video Consumption – Zenith
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 7/19/2017
Can Mushroom Sprout in Crowded SD-WAN Field?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 7/18/2017
AI Will Be Ubiquitous in 2020 but Overhyped in 2017 – Gartner
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/18/2017
Facing the Facebook Video Threat
Gary Miles, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs, 7/17/2017
The Finger-Lickin' Fone: A Plucky Effort?
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 7/14/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Fuzzy Quick Fix Click Here
If you can't access it, is it really broken?
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.