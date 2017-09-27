NTCA Join Broadband Access Coalition on Fixed Wireless Push

PHILADELPHIA -- The Rural Broadband Association today joined the Broadband Access Coalition (BAC) in its effort to petition the FCC to authorize a licensed, point-to-multipoint (P2MP) fixed wireless service in the underutilized 3.7 – 4.2 GHz spectrum band. The proposed licensing scheme and operating rules have the potential to enable high-speed broadband service in rural and other underserved areas.
"NTCA recognizes and greatly appreciates the efforts of the BAC to help address and overcome the challenges of deploying and sustaining broadband in rural America," said Shirley Bloomfield, Chief Executive Officer of NTCA. "We believe the introduction of the BAC and its petition to the FCC will provide another important ‘tool in the toolkit' in our shared national mission to accelerate the deployment of robust and affordable broadband in rural areas that are the most challenging to serve. NTCA looks forward to working closely with the BAC and the FCC to tackle the important issues addressed by this petition."
Jaime Fink, founding member of BAC and Mimosa chief product officer said, "We are excited to welcome NTCA to the Broadband Access Coalition. Its nearly 850 service provider members understand clearly the critical importance of providing a compelling broadband experience to everyone in America." Fink continued, "We strongly believe that, if granted, the BAC petition to the FCC will provide NTCA members a useful tool to help rapidly deploy ultrafast broadband services to rural areas."
The BAC continues to grow in membership, and includes a diverse group of more than 30 service providers, equipment vendors, and trade associations and non-profit public advocacy groups. The BAC co-founders are Mimosa Networks, the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), and New America's Open Technology Institute.
