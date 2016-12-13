Exponential-e Offers 10GbE Business Internet Access

LONDON -- Exponential-e, the British cloud and network provider, has made an off-the-shelf, 10 Gigabit Ethernet service (GigE) available to British businesses. This pioneering offering promises to provide some of the highest network speeds in the world to most businesses across the country.

It is no secret that UK companies are frustrated with poor network connectivity. This was highlighted when 75,000 businesses signed a letter of complaint to Parliament on the topic last year. Exponential-e is now addressing this concern by rolling out an affordable solution that is over 400 times faster than the Government's minimum definition of superfast broadband (24Mbps).

The 10 GigE solution has been designed with the view that businesses truly want to harness the full power of business tools, from Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to cloud services and internet-based applications. To do this they should be looking past the many 1 Gigabit per second offerings currently available.

With a 10 GigE connection from Exponential-e, businesses can quickly and easily increase or decrease their bandwidth capacity when they need it. Furthermore, they can split the networks’ circuit, using secure Virtual LANs (VLANs) to deliver other services and applications, with any combination of bandwidth. An example of this could be dedicating an entire Gigabit to a 4K video conferencing system.

