Eurobites: Vodafone's Kabel Deutschland Wins Retrial in DT Ducts Case

Finland's telecom regulator, Ficora, has called on the country's three largest operators -- Elisa Corp. , DNA Oy and Sonera -- to cap their wholesale broadband prices for the next three years, YLE reports. The thinking is that such a move would allow smaller providers to enter the market -- as things stand, the big three hold 90% of the market for fixed broadband connections.
Separately, Elisa is claiming to be the first Finnish operator to test Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)'s Cloud RAN technology as it prepares for the shift to 5G. The test took place at Nokia's headquarters in Espoo. Apparently, when it comes to data, Elisa's customers are a hungry bunch, consuming on average 15GB of mobile data every month -- so network capacity is at a premium.
The FTTH Council Europe has issued the results of a study into the costs of deploying fiber-to-the-home technology throughout the European Union, and it concludes that the "outstanding costs" of full fiber coverage in the EU are €156 billion ($167 billion). For details of how they arrived at this figure, the full study can be downloaded here.
Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) has looked to quash concerns that the UK's "Brexit" from the EU could cause the US giant to locate its data centers elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph reports. Owen Larter, Microsoft UK's government affairs manager, had earlier suggested that the future of its UK data centers could be at risk if Brexit made the transfer of personal data to the UK from elsewhere more difficult or even impossible.
IDC financial analysts working on behalf of Nokia have estimated that enterprises can save a minimum of 25% on their IT costs over five years by switching to a private cloud from a legacy IT environment. The analysis is based on the use of OpenStack -based private clouds in combination with SDN and the deployment of off-the-shelf components from a range of vendors.
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles.
