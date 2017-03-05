Eurobites: TalkTalk Dividend Cut Prompts Shares Dive

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Apple buys Finnish sleep-tracking startup; Vodafone's pager deal off the table; cloud services for healthcare; Virgin Vooms into Manchester.
Shares in UK quad-play operator TalkTalk fell by 17% in Wednesday morning trading after it cut its full-year dividend and predicted a fall in profits during its next financial year in its preliminary full-year results statement, the Financial Times reports. Revenue fell 3% year-on-year, to £1.78 billion (US$2.30 billion), though headline EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) was up 17% to £304 million ($393 million). Charles Dunstone, who as executive chairman maintains he is taking a more "hands on" role since the departure of former CEO Dido Harding in February, said that the operator will henceforth be focusing on its fixed network and looking to avoid "other capital intensive distractions." (See Eurobites: TalkTalk Counts Cost of Cyber Attack.)
Paranoid insomniacs: they're a growing market. Beddit, the Finnish creator of a sleep-tracking app and associated hardware has been bought by Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Reuters reports. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
A threatened investigation by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority has prompted Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) to pull out of a proposed sale of its paging business to Capita, the BBC reports. The watchdog said it was concerned that there might be unfair price rises on the cards for users of paging services, not least because Vodafone and Capita run the UK's last two remaining paging businesses. Though they may seem as relevant now as eight-track cartridges, pagers are still favored by some for their ruggedness and prolonged battery life.
Cloud services provider UKCloud has launched a new division, UKCloud Health, devoted, as its name suggests, to the healthcare industry. Among its (to date) 29 partners and 30 customers, UKCloud counts Capgemini, Informatica Systems and -- get this! -- Wiggly-Amps.
UK cable operator Virgin Media Inc. (Nasdaq: VMED), which earlier this week released "softer than planned" first-quarter numbers, has extended its Voom Fiber business broadband offer to the northern city of Manchester. Voom delivers download speeds of up to 350 Mbit/s, with prices starting from £30 ($39) per month. Virgin's much-touted broadband rollout program, Project Lightning, has made less progress than anticipated, with around 700,000 homes reached to date -- when announced in early 2015, the goal of Project Lightning was to extend Virgin's network to another 4 million premises by 2020. (See Liberty Global Cuts Targets on UK Weakness.)
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Dave Ward, SVP and CTO of Cisco, is joined by Sandra Rivera, corporate VP and general manager of network platforms group of Intel, on the revolutionary 5G technology that changes networking and computing fundamentally.
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.