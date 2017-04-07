Eurobites: BT Calls in McKinsey to Stop the Rot

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Cattaneo considers his options; Etisalat doubles down on IoT; BT and KPMG on cybersecurity.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) has called in consultants McKinsey & Co. to help the UK incumbent stop the rot and revive fortunes hit by, among other things, a financial scandal at its Italian subsidiary. As the Daily Telegraph reports, it is thought that "Project Novator" may include a merger of BT's ailing Global Services unit with its business and public sector division. A separation of Global Services' UK arm from its overseas businesses is also under consideration, say the Telegraph's sources. In January, BT's share price plummeted more than 19% following the revelation that the irregularities at its Italian business would prompt a £530 million ($661 million) write-down. (See Dodgy Italian Job Savages BT Earnings, Share Price Tanks.)
And speaking of the Chinese giant, Huawei has also been welcomed into the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO), an intergovernmental body. OK, hands up who knew that such an organization existed? For those wondering what the Commonwealth is, you can find out here and then wonder at the membership criteria of the CTO...
BT and consultancy KPMG have released a report, 'The cyber security journey – from denial to opportunity,' designed to provide practical guidance to companies wondering how to protect themselves in the 21st century. There's a lot that can be done, but simply throwing money at security technology and hoping that will keep cyber criminals at bay is not a good course of action, the partners advise. (See BT, KPMG Highlight Cybersecurity Traps.)
Telekom Austria Group has told investors to expect more of the same, revenue-wise, in the second quarter, though the operator expects EBITDA to be higher, year-on-year, with strong performance in Bulgaria and Belarus boosting the numbers.
UK broadband provider TalkTalk is to replace its CFO later this year, the Financial Times reports (subscription required). Out will go Iain Torrens and in will come Kate Ferry, previously with Dixons Carphone and Merrill Lynch, among others. In February former CEO Dido Harding, who caught most of the flak associated with a major cyber attack that struck the company in the fall of 2015, was also replaced. (See Eurobites: TalkTalk Counts Cost of Cyber Attack.)
Denmark is rapidly becoming the European data center location of choice for the online giants. Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) has announced it will build another data center in the country, its second in Denmark to be run entirely on renewable energy, as Reuters reports. In January, Facebook said it would build a facility in Denmark, its third outside the US.
brooks7, User Rank: Light Sabre 7/10/2017 | 4:33:42 PM
Re: Rotsa luck Dennis,
It is pretty simple if you have been through those. They run around asking senior employees what the gaps are and present a gap analysis for change. The problem is that nothing really new comes out of those exercises. On top of that the first person they interview is the guy in charge (who is paying their bill). They parrot back that (and the lower level support for that) as the path forward. (Look how smart you are!)
I see this all the time in my mgt consulting gigs. What clients really want is for me to tell them they are on exactly the right path and have to change nothing and that results will suddenly improve. They get uncomfortable when I don't do that.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Colt CTO Rajiv Datta talks about the impact of SDN and NFV, how data centers are now at the core of the telecoms ecosystem and how network and services evolution is being built around enterprise demands.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
Paul Ruelas, director of network products for Masergy, explains how adding SD-WAN has changed the service mix for his company's customers. In some cases, the change is incremental, enabling more granular customer control. Masergy's newest version, SD-WAN Go, gives up some of those controls for a streamlined version targeting mid-sized customers with the most ...
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
At ANGA COM 2017, Cyrille Morelle, president and CEO of VeEX, updates Alan Breznick with VeEX's new products and technology. This includes VeSion cloud-based platform for network monitoring, AT2500-3G advanced spectrum analyzer and MTTplus-900 WiFi Air Expert module. He also comments on DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and Remote PHY technology.
Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja discusses with Carol Wilson the current status and trends in the SD-WAN market, Versa's innovation around building a software platform with broad contextualization, and the advantages that startups can bring to the SD-WAN market.
ARRIS's John Ulm says a major accomplishment of SCTE•ISBE's Energy 2020 program is increased focus on power cost and consumption, including inclusion of energy requirements in operators' RFPs and RFIs.
A Gigabit access platform being deployed today must be able to deliver all types of services to an increasing number of devices. A non-blocking architecture is necessary to support the ever-increasing growth in bandwidth demand. The Huawei Gigabit access solution is based on a distributed design that is fully scalable to deliver a unprecedented performance.
As service providers transition their SD-WAN solution from trials and limited deployments into production at large scale, there are important considerations to successfully operationalize these solutions and realize their full potential, without adding complexity, introducing uncertainty or disrupting current business operations. Sunil Khandekar, CEO and Founder ...
IoT solutions are morphing from hype into viable business opportunities. Huawei has the platform and ecosystem support to help carriers successfully address new business opportunities in the IoT space.
Network slicing in 5G allows the potential introduction of new network architectures such as Information-centric Networks (ICN) as a slice, managed over a shared pool of compute, storage and bandwidth resource. Services over an ICN slice can benefit from many architectural features such as Name Based Networking, Security, Multicasting, Multi-homing, Mobility, ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.