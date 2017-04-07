Eurobites: BT Calls in McKinsey to Stop the Rot

Login 50% 50% brooks7,

User Rank: Light Sabre

7/10/2017 | 4:33:42 PM

Re: Rotsa luck



Dennis,



It is pretty simple if you have been through those. They run around asking senior employees what the gaps are and present a gap analysis for change. The problem is that nothing really new comes out of those exercises. On top of that the first person they interview is the guy in charge (who is paying their bill). They parrot back that (and the lower level support for that) as the path forward. (Look how smart you are!)



I see this all the time in my mgt consulting gigs. What clients really want is for me to tell them they are on exactly the right path and have to change nothing and that results will suddenly improve. They get uncomfortable when I don't do that.



seven



