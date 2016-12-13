& cplSiteName &

Comcast Kicks A$$, Earns $80B in 2016

Mari Silbey
1/26/2017
50%
50%

Like a rolling snowball gathering mass on a downhill slope, Comcast's success in video and broadband is starting to appear as inevitable and unstoppable as gravity. As part of $80.4 billion in total revenue for 2016, Comcast added 161,000 video subscribers -- 48% of which have the advanced X1 video platform -- and 1.4 million Internet subs on cable revenue of $50 billion.

Compare that to Charter Communications Inc. , which lost roughly 175,000 residential video subscribers in the first three quarters of 2016 (including Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks results from just before their acquisition); AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) which ended 2016 down 133,000 video subscribers year-over-year, not including new money-losing DirecTV Now customers; and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) which added 59,000 video subscribers in 2016, but is likely seeing lower average video revenue per user thanks to a growing number of customers taking less-expensive Custom TV packages. (See AT&T Swears by DirecTV Now and Verizon Uses Fios as Shiny Object in Q4.)

AT&T and Verizon also lost Internet subscribers between 2015 and 2016, while Charter has so far reported an impressive gain of 1.1 million Internet subs in the first three quarters of 2016.

All told, Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) now has 22.5 million video customers (compared to #1 AT&T with 25.5 million video subs) and 24.7 million high-speed data customers, the most of any wireline Internet service provider in the country. (See Comcast Earnings Rise in Q4.)

The market showed its appreciation for Comcast's performance, inflating the company's stock price more than 2% after quarterly and full-year earnings were announced this morning. Comcast beat analyst estimates for Q4, closing out the quarter with an earnings per share number of 89 cents compared to expectations of 86 to 87 cents in EPS. Revenues were also higher than expected, with Comcast posting just over $21 billion in the fourth quarter including both its cable and NBCUniversal LLC operating segments compared to analyst forecasts of $20.7 billion. Full-year revenue reached $80.4 billion.

Comcast also announced a 15% increase on its dividend and a two-for-one stock split that will go into effect in February.

Revenue returns for Comcast are partly a result of the money the company is investing in its business. Capital expenditures were up in total by 7.5% in 2016 to $9.1 billion. Cable capex increased 7.9% to $7.6 billion, with $1.2 billion going to business services. Going forward Comcast expects capex to stay roughly the same in 2017, but with spending shifting away from customer premises equipment (CPE), which ate up nearly half of spending last year, and more toward network investments.

Interested in fixed broadband market coverage and insights? Check out our dedicated Gigabit/Broadband content channel here on Light Reading.

If there was anything surprising in today's earnings call, it was that Comcast was willing to provide a few more details on its upcoming wireless activities. The company said it will launch its much-anticipated wireless service around mid-year, and that it will buy handsets up front, with customers expected to pay back the cost of their mobile devices over time.

CEO Brian Roberts also answered analyst Craig Moffett's questions about whether the company's MVNO partnership with Verizon might be the final stage of Comcast's wireless ambitions, or whether the company might go further, implicitly asking if Comcast has the intention to buy a wireless carrier in the future. Roberts responded, "I believe that we'll find out, but we're hoping that [the MVNO deal is] an end-state strategy and that it's sustainable."

The answer from Roberts confirmed Moffett's own conclusion in an earlier research note where he declared, "The market's expectation that Comcast will buy their way into the wireless market stems from the widely-held view that the Verizon MVNO can't possibly be a satisfactory strategy. But the MVNO may be getting a bad rap ... At the very least, we think Comcast and Charter will wait to see what comes of their hybrid MVNO/MNO network before even considering buying wireless."

On Comcast's future in a 5G world, executives also provided a little more color today on how they expect the cable company to play a role. The CEO of Comcast's cable business, Neil Smit, said Comcast is testing the ability of its network to support 5G rollouts, noting that the new wireless technology will need cost-effective real estate, power and backhaul.

"We have, call it 150,000 miles of fiber across 650,000 miles of total plant," said Smith, "and we think that we're well-positioned to participate in the 5G rollout no matter how it happens as the result of having all those assets in place already."

Regarding its business services segment, Comcast ended the year with $5.5 billion in revenue, and is now approaching a run rate of $6 billion. Growth has continued to slow quarter over quarter, dropping from the upper teens in percentage terms at the beginning of 2016 to growth of 14.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. However, Comcast said it expects the segment to continue to grow by double-digit percentages for several years with large revenue opportunities ahead. In particular, Comcast sees a $13 to $15 billion revenue opportunity in the enterprise market.

Related posts:

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Documentaries
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Cloud Scale Networking: Automation, Virtualization & Simplification
1|18|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Sanjeev Mervana outlines the latest innovations in networking technology at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
LRTV Custom TV
ADVA Talks Innovation & the Future of Networking
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the current state of the industry, cooperation and collaboration, open innovation and the future of networking.
LRTV Custom TV
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform
1|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
LRTV Interviews
Masergy: Ability to Adapt Key for NFV
1|16|17   |   6:40   |   (0) comments

Speaking at Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Masergy's VP, Global Technology, Ray Watson, said agility is key to providing the mix and match NFV-based services that are driving business for the managed service provider today.
LRTV Interviews
Equinix: The Data Explosion
1|13|17   |   4:16   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Eric Schwartz, president of EMEA, Equinix, talked about how Equinix is helping its customers manage the influx of data today, and how it's preparing for a future filled with millions of connected IoT devices.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
LRTV Interviews
Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (2) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Do Women-Only Co-Working Spaces Work for Women?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 1/24/2017
Is Cable One Beefing Up for Slaughter?
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/20/2017
Muni Broadband Hits New Speed Bumps
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 1/25/2017
Critics Not Pai-Eyed About New FCC Chair
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 1/24/2017
Data Scientist, DevOps Engineer Top IT Jobs
Scott Ferguson, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 1/25/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
You've Heard of Slow Food? Click Here
This is slow tech.
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.