Comcast Earnings Rise in Q4

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation, said, "I look back on 2016 with pride and enthusiasm. This is a special company, with a team I am delighted to work with, executing at a high level. We're pleased to report another year of strong financial and operational results, which reflect our focus on innovation, investing in the business and putting the customer first. Our performance at Comcast Cable was exceptionally strong. We grew operating cash flow 5.6%, added 161,000 video subscribers, the best video customer results in a decade, and delivered our best high-speed Internet customer results in nine years. NBCUniversal also had a terrific year, fueled by the tremendous success of the Olympics, the opening of new attractions at our theme parks, and strong theatrical performances, particularly in animation. The consistency and strength of our results enables us to announce that we are increasing our dividend by 15% per share, we will split our stock two-for-one, the twelfth split in our company's history, and we expect to repurchase $5 billion of our stock this year. As we begin 2017, we are well positioned to continue driving growth and shareholder value as we embark on the opportunities ahead."

Consolidated Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 9.2% to $21.0 billion. Consolidated Operating Income increased 6.6% to $4.3 billion. Consolidated Operating Cash Flow increased 7.8% to $6.8 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, consolidated revenue increased 7.9% to $80.4 billion compared to 2015. Excluding $1.6 billion of revenue generated by the broadcast of the 2016 Rio Olympics in the third quarter of 2016, as well as $376 million of revenue generated by the broadcast of the NFL's Super Bowl in the first quarter of 2015, consolidated revenue increased 6.3%. Consolidated operating income increased 5.4% to $16.9 billion compared to 2015. Consolidated operating cash flow increased 7.0% to $26.4 billion compared to 2015. Excluding $178 million of transaction-related costs in 2015, consolidated operating cash flow increased 6.3% .

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $0.95, a 20.3% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 9.9% to $0.89.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, EPS was $3.57, a 10.2% increase compared to the prior year. On an adjusted basis, EPS increased 7.1% to $3.48.

Capital Expenditures decreased 2.4% to $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to 2015. Cable Communications' capital expenditures increased 1.5% to $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting increased spending on line extensions, support capital and scalable infrastructure, as well as continued spending on customer premise equipment related to the deployment of the X1 platform and wireless gateways. Cable capital expenditures represented 16.3% of Cable revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to 17.2% in last year's fourth quarter. NBCUniversal's capital expenditures of $461 million decreased 17.2% compared to 2015, which included a land purchase adjacent to an existing theme park of $130 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, capital expenditures increased 7.5% to $9.1 billion compared to 2015. Cable Communications' capital expenditures increased 7.9% to $7.6 billion, primarily reflecting increased investment in line extensions, a higher level of investment in scalable infrastructure to increase network capacity and continued spending on customer premise equipment related to the deployment of the X1 platform and wireless gateways.

For the year, Cable capital expenditures represented 15.2% of Cable revenue compared to 15.0% in 2015. NBCUniversal's capital expenditures increased 4.8% to $1.5 billion in 2016, primarily reflecting increased spending at our Theme Parks.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities increased 15.7% to $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. Free Cash Flow increased 64.2% to $2.6 billion, reflecting growth in consolidated operating cash flow and improvements in working capital, partially offset by higher cash taxes.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, net cash provided by operating activities increased 2.5% to $19.2 billion. Free cash flow decreased 8.2% to $8.2 billion compared to 2015, reflecting growth in consolidated operating cash flow, offset by higher working capital, an increase in capital expenditures, an increase in capitalized software and intangibles, and higher cash taxes.

Dividends, Share Repurchases and Stock Split. During the fourth quarter of 2016, Comcast paid dividends totaling $658 million and repurchased 19.3 million of its common shares for $1.2 billion. For the full year, Comcast made four cash dividend payments totaling $2.6 billion and repurchased 80.6 million of its common shares for $5.0 billion, resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $7.6 billion for 2016.

Today, Comcast announced that its Board of Directors has increased its stock repurchase program authorization to $12.0 billion. Comcast expects to repurchase $5.0 billion of its Class A common stock during 2017, subject to market conditions.

Comcast also announced that its Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100% dividend payable on February 17, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2017. As the common stock is not yet trading on a post-split basis, all share and per-share amounts in this earnings release and the accompanying schedules are presented on a pre-split basis.

In addition, Comcast announced that it increased its dividend by 15% to $1.26 per share on an annualized, pre-split basis, or $0.63 per share on an annualized, post-split basis. In accordance with the increase, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1575 a share, on a post-split basis, on the company's common stock, payable on April 26, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2017.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

