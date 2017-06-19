& cplSiteName &

BT Rejigs Consumer Biz as Profits Hit by £225M Italy Payout

Iain Morris
7/28/2017
50%
50%

BT's profits have taken a further battering with the company paying £225 million ($294 million) to Deutsche Telekom and Orange to ward off any litigation following revelations of an accounting scandal in Italy earlier this year. (See Dodgy Italian Job Savages BT Earnings, Share Price Tanks.)

Both European operators took stakes in BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) when they it sold their mobile joint venture EE for £12.5 billion ($16.3 billion, at today's exchange rate) last year. But those investments took a big hit when the accounting scandal came to light, with Orange (NYSE: FTE) selling some BT shares at a loss and Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) writing down the value of its 12% stake by €2.2 billion ($2.6 billion).

The £225 million ($294 million) payment is intended to prevent Deutsche Telekom and Orange from taking legal action against BT that could have proven much costlier.

"This represents a full and final settlement with them," said BT CEO Gavin Patterson during an earnings call with analysts. "This is disappointing but it is the best possible outcome for shareholders and avoids litigation and market uncertainty."

BT's Gavin Patterson: Settlement 'is disappointing but it is the best possible outcome for shareholders.'
BT's Gavin Patterson: Settlement 'is disappointing but it is the best possible outcome for shareholders.'

In the April-to-June quarter (BT's first), that payment was largely responsible for a 42% fall in profit before tax at the fixed-line incumbent, to just £418 million ($547 million), compared with the year-earlier period.

At the time of publication, BT's share price was trading down about 2.3% in London on the update and is currently about 17% lower than at the start of the year.

BT's results were savaged by the Italian scandal in January when the UK's former state-owned monopoly said a write-down would cost it as much as £530 million ($693 million), up from a previous estimate of £145 million ($190 million).

As a result of those costs, and a gloomy outlook in some of its public sector and enterprise markets, BT does not expect to grow sales in the current financial year, which ends in March 2018. Adjusted earnings (before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) are expected to be £175 million ($229 million) lower than previously expected, at between £7.5 billion ($9.8 billion) and £7.6 billion ($9.9 billion).

Thanks to continued growth at its consumer-facing businesses, BT was able to report year-on-year sales growth of 1% in the first quarter, to about £5.8 billion ($7.6 billion), although investment activity, including spending on TV content, triggered a fall in profits at the BT Consumer division, which sells fixed-line services to residential customers.

Revenues at BT Consumer rose 7%, to just under £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion), while operating profit fell 4%, to £180 million ($235 million). EE reported a 4% increase in revenues, to £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion), and a 74% rise in operating profit, to £146 million ($191 million), thanks partly to lower indirect costs in a handset market it said was "slowing."

In a move aimed partly at reducing Group costs, BT said it would merge BT Consumer with the EE mobile business, which until now has been managed as a separate entity under the leadership of CEO Marc Allera.

From September, Allera will become head of a new-look consumer group managing three brands -- BT, EE and Plusnet, BT's low-cost broadband offer.

The restructuring also hints at a bigger push on the sale of "converged" services that package various fixed and mobile services in a single bill. BT is looking to boost customer spending and loyalty in anticipation of a looming slowdown in broadband growth in the next two years.

Having been with BT for 13 years, John Petter, the current head of BT Consumer, is to quit the company. He becomes the latest senior executive to leave BT following the departure of several other key executives in the wake of the Italian accounting scandal.

BT confirmed reports earlier this month that Sean Williams, its chief strategy officer, is also moving on. Cathryn Ross, the current chief executive of water sector regulator, will effectively replace Williams when she takes up a new role as BT's director of regulatory affairs in January next year. (See Eurobites: BT Tools Up for Regulatory Battle.)

Next page: Growing fiber appetite

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (7) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
NFV, SDN, Big Data – It's All About Automation
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 7/21/2017
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 7/26/2017
What's a Little Throttling Between Friends?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/24/2017
The Hidden (Human) Cost of Automation
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 7/26/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.