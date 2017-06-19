& cplSiteName &

Broadband Isn't What It Used to Be

Mari Silbey
8/24/2017
50%
50%

The very definition of consumer broadband service is evolving, and not just because the FCC is reconsidering its speed threshold for when Internet access legally becomes broadband access. The definition is also evolving because of several business decisions the industry has made -- decisions about pricing, bundling and expanding into new service territory.

But let's start with that FCC notion first.

Under Chairman Ajit Pai, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is investigating the option of classifying some mobile Internet services as broadband with downstream and upstream speeds that max out at only 10 megabits per second and 1 megabit per second respectively. Those aren't bad numbers for mobile service, but they're far below the current threshold for broadband that former Chairman Tom Wheeler upped to 25 Mbits/s downstream and 3 Mbits/s upstream back in early 2015. (See FCC Sets 25/3 as New Broadband Bar.)

And that's not good news for underserved markets.

Consider this: AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) just revealed that it's now delivering fiber-to-the-home broadband service to more than 2 million customers, and most if not all major US ISPs are working toward an increase in gigabit deployments. (See AT&T Spreads Fiber & G.fast Wings.)

However, those rollouts are taking place primarily in dense urban centers. What about the rest of the country? Not only are many, many communities not getting gigabit service, but now the FCC wants to lower the bar further on what ISPs aim to deliver by setting the downstream broadband rate at 1/100th of gigabit-speed offerings. Disparity, anyone?

Talk about creating the digital haves and have-nots.

Image source: Lars Plougmann on Flickr

Let's take the definition of broadband a step further, however. While I disagree with the FCC's effort to lower broadband speed standards, I can appreciate the agency's attempt to bring mobile Internet into the bigger picture of broadband access. Mobile is becoming increasingly important to the Internet landscape as much because of how ISPs are marketing and selling wireless service as because of ongoing improvements to mobile Internet technology.

For example, major US carriers are doing their best to tack on video as a benefit to mobile data plans, thereby making mobile service more attractive. Operators are doing this both by excepting various video streaming services from mobile data caps, and by introducing over-the-top video packages in an attempt to net new revenue and reduce customer churn. The benefit to consumers is an option for cheaper TV service bundled with mobile Internet (e.g., AT&T's offering of DirecTV Now for only $10 per month when a customer also buys unlimited data). But the implications of the bundling trend run further.

If consumers use the bulk of their Internet bandwidth to watch video (and we do), then the incentive to pay for an additional fixed-line Internet service at home suddenly decreases. Mobile Internet may not be as fast as wired broadband, and any given OTT package may not have everything a consumer wants to view, but the cost savings of bundling both together presents a compelling proposition.

For more broadband market coverage and insights, check out our dedicated Gigabit/Broadband content channel here on Light Reading.

You can look at the situation conversely from a cable perspective. Large cable operators are also making the most of bundling TV with Internet service. They'd rather you not buy standalone broadband, so they offer discounts when you pick up a double-play or triple-play package. That strategy would seem to push mobile Internet service to the side, but cablecos understand that consumers are unwilling to give up Internet access on the go. (You can get mobile broadband anywhere, but home broadband stays at home.)

To that end, Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) and Charter Communications Inc. are both getting into the mobile business, using Verizon's cellular network where necessary, but also relying on public WiFi hotspots as offshoots of their fixed-line network infrastructure. Ultimately, Comcast and Charter want to be your primary Internet provider, whether you're accessing that service over a wired or wireless connection. (See Comcast Rings In Xfinity Mobile Nationwide.)

What's my point in all this? The convergence of wired and wireless services is accelerating. Analysts and pundits are already talking about the potential threat of 5G wireless technology to traditional cable broadband service, but the reality is that the competitive fight is increasingly going to be less about wired versus wireless service and more about which ISP can provide the best connectivity option for however consumers most frequently use the Internet.

I'd rather not lower consumer expectations for broadband performance as the FCC is proposing, but defining broadband service as either strictly wired or wireless makes less and less sense every day.

Broadband is moving beyond those distinctions. And both cable and telecom providers know it.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from MariNation
A talk with Cisco opens questions about the future of the network edge: Who controls it? Who pays for it?
Verizon capped the speeds on video streaming apps last week, and customers weren't happy.
Has AT&T over-extended itself in the video business?
If you say the words bubble gum over and over, they lose all meaning. So it goes with net neutrality.
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T Spreads Fiber & G.fast Wings
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 8/22/2017
Why AT&T May Dump Home Security Biz
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/21/2017
Verizon & Friends Bust Through Gigabit LTE in the Lab
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/21/2017
Disney, iflix Team Up to Take Down Netflix
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/22/2017
The Automation Taboo: Let's Talk About Jobs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/24/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Talk About a Custom-Made Workstation! Click Here
Proper ergonomics indeed.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.