Altice USA Extends Low-Cost Broadband Service

NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, today announces that its ‘Economy Internet’ low-cost broadband service is available in both its Optimum and Suddenlink footprints, providing eligible families and senior citizens with access to fast, high-quality internet connectivity at an affordable price.

The $14.99 per month service, which offers broadband speeds of up to 30 Mbps downstream and free in-home WiFi, is now available across the entire Optimum footprint after launching in select areas of the New York region late last year. In addition, the company is going beyond its public interest commitment to Optimum in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut by extending this service to the vast majority of the Suddenlink region so that hundreds of thousands of eligible consumers within the Company’s service area have access to fast, affordable internet in their homes.

“As the internet becomes increasingly important for education and accessing critical information and services, Altice USA is pleased to expand our low-cost broadband service to connect even more families and seniors across our U.S. footprint,” said Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chairman & CEO. “We remain committed to supporting programs that help bridge the digital divide within our local communities, and ensuring that consumers across the country have access to affordable internet connectivity is a major step in reaching that goal.”

