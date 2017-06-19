& cplSiteName &

Need Ca$h? Sell Managed Security Services!

Carol Wilson
7/18/2017
50%
50%

Managed security services are not only in demand right now, by businesses large and small, they also represent a way to boost revenue immediately and establish profit margins of 70% or higher, according to a new study from Heavy Reading.

Heavy Reading Principal Analyst Jim Hodges worked with security vendor Radware Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDWR) to closely examine the costs and potential revenues of cloud-based distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation services and concluded such services would have "strong margins and excellent growth prospects" for communications service providers.

Two versions of the service -- an on-demand model targeting small to midsized businesses and a more sophisticated always-on model primarily aimed at enterprises -- generate positive cash flow in the first year and margins exceeding 70% by years four and five, Hodges reports in a white paper and on a webinar viewable here, both sponsored by Radware.

The demand side of the story is pretty clear: As DDoS attacks become larger and last longer, businesses of all sizes aren't able to combat them on their own, says Mike O'Malley, Radware's vice president of carrier strategy and business development.

"Enterprises are looking for help," he comments. "When you get to security it is a scary complex world out there."

Radware conducted a survey of its 10,000-plus enterprise customers and found that as attacks get more complex and last longer, IT infrastructure personnel "are not equipped to handle these morphing, multi-factor attacks," O'Malley says.

Want to know more about the companies, people and organizations driving developments in security sector? Check out Testapedia, our new sister site offering a comprehensive view of telecom security.

As an example, he cites a month-long attack against a large bank.

"The forensics of the attack showed that, for about the first ten days or so, there were low-level attacks from all different vectors -- encrypted attacks, different protocols, checking out different ports and addresses to try to infiltrate; basically the attackers threw everything against the wall," O'Malley says. They then used "real-time learning algorithms" to determine what worked in that phase of the attack and launched a second phase doing those things in combination, at a much larger scale.

"This type of attack can go on for up to months at a time," he says. "They overwhelm the resources of even the largest enterprises."

Radware's own survey of enterprises shows that about half still want to manage their own security, but that number is dropping, he adds. The same survey showed about one third of enterprises are specifically looking to their network service provider for assistance, and the number is higher (39%) in Europe.

Small businesses are also increasingly targeted by cyber attacks because they represent easy targets, he adds, citing car dealerships as an example. They rarely have much in the way of IT resources, but they are a repository of valuable information about consumers, including credit card and social security numbers.

"It's not about the size of the company, or where they are located; it's about the information they have that can be useful to the attacker," O'Malley says in an interview. He also points to Verizon's Data Breach Information Report, an annual review of breaches, which shows 60% of all attacks hit small businesses.

For his report, Hodges defined two types of service: an always-on service, which analyzes all incoming data streams with real-time analytics, and an on-demand service which does out-of-path monitoring of selected data streams. He then factored in the upfront capex required to start a cloud-based DDoS mitigation service, based on known commercial pricing, and the ongoing opex, including fully loaded salaries and software, needed to run both types of service.

"The study used conservative telco selling and SGA expenses, and also ramped revenues conservatively, including loyalty pricing," Heavy Reading's Hodges said in his webinar presentation. "The service costs are based on known pricing models, which I took and then reduced 20%."

Even so, the model showed a five-year net present value of $198 million for on-demand services and generates net cash -- revenues after costs are deducted -- of more than $317 million. The always-on service is more expensive to deploy but in Hodges' model, generates a five-year NPV of $239 million and net cash of almost $349 million (see below).

Hodges' model tracks the cost, revenue, net cash and NPV for an on-demand managed DDoS service over five years.
Hodges' model tracks the cost, revenue, net cash and NPV for an on-demand managed DDoS service over five years.

"It is clear that the economic and business rudiments of the DDoS service scenarios considered … represent a strong and sustainable business opportunity, with strong margins and excellent growth prospects for CSPs that embrace the economic fundaments of the cyber age and commit to cloud-based DDoS service delivery," Hodges concludes in the white paper.

Radware tries to make the case even stronger by offering CSPs three different ways to get into the managed security services business, O'Malley says. In addition to buying the needed hardware and software and running it themselves, CSPs can also white label a service that Radware delivers, or start off white labeling the service to get into business quickly and over time, assume control of the service.

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
LRTV Interviews
Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
LRTV Interviews
How Colt Capitalized on SDN & NFV
7|3|17   |   13:41   |   (0) comments

Mirko Voltolini, VP of technology and architecture at Colt, talks about how SDN and NFV have impacted network operations and service development.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is IBM's Watson Overhyped & Soon to Be Outdone?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/13/2017
Telcos Beware: Sidewalk Labs Is on the Move
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/13/2017
The Finger-Lickin' Fone: A Plucky Effort?
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 7/14/2017
Nielsen Report Highlights Pay-TV Dilemma
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 7/13/2017
Microsoft Pushes White Spaces for Rural Broadband
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/12/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Chipmunk Programmer Click Here
Needs a hoodie.
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.