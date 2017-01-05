& cplSiteName &

First AWS, Now Microsoft Cloud; Who's Next?

Ashwin Krishnan
5/4/2017
50%
50%

So, there we have it. Within a window of a few months, the top two public cloud providers on the planet -- Amazon Web Services Inc. and Microsoft Cloud -- have had bodily seizures that have caused the rest of us (mere cells in their ecosystem) to go into crazy orbits. Enough of the drama, let's get to facts. In this age of information deluge it would not be presumptuous to assume that the reader may have forgotten the specifics, so let's recollect.

The Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) had an outage on Tuesday, February 28. An authorized S3 team member who was using an established playbook executed a command which was intended to remove a small number of servers for one of the S3 subsystems that is used by the S3 billing process. However, one of the inputs to the command was entered incorrectly and a larger set of servers was removed than intended. And the rest, as they say, is history!

Now let's turn to the Microsoft episode. On Tuesday, March 21, Outlook, Hotmail, OneDrive, Skype and Xbox Live were all significantly impacted, and trouble ranged from being unable to log in to degraded services. True to form, the Microsoft response was to downplay the impact and provide little detail (by contrast, Amazon provided a much more detailed post mortem). A subset of Azure customers may have experienced intermittent login failures while authenticating with their Microsoft accounts. Engineers identified a recent deployment task as the potential root cause. Engineers rolled back the recent deployment task to mitigate the issue.

So, is this the death of public cloud? Nah. Far from it. And anyone who says otherwise should have their head examined. BUT, it should serve as a wake-up call to every IT, security and compliance professional across every industry. Why? Because this kind of "user error" or "deployment task snafu" can happen anywhere -- on-premises, on private cloud and on public cloud. And since every enterprise is deployed on one or more of the above, every enterprise is at risk. So enough of the fear mongering. What does someone do about it? Glad you asked.

There are really three vectors of control: scope, privileges and governance model.

Scope is really the number of "objects," a.k.a. the nuclear radius of what each admin (or script) is authorized to work on at any given time. Using the Microsoft Cloud example (I realize I am extrapolating since they have not provided any details), this may be the number of containers a deployment task can operate on at any given time.

Privileges calls for controlling what an administrator or task can do on the object. For instance, continuing with the container example from above, the privilege restriction could be that the container can be launched but not destroyed.

And finally, you need a governance model. This is really the implementation of best practices and a well-defined policy for enforcing the above two functions -- scope overview and control enforcement -- in a self-driven fashion. In this example, the policy could be to ensure that the number of containers an admin can operate remains under 100 (scope) and that any increase in that number automatically requires a pre-defined approval process (control). Further sophistication can easily be built in, where the human approver could easily be a bot that checks the type of container and the load on the system and approves (or denies) the request. Bottom-line -- checks and balances.

So there you have it. The two large public clouds have suffered embarrassing outages in the past month. They will recover, get stronger and most likely have future outages as well. The question for the rest of us is what we learn from their experience and how to make our environments in our own data centers and on private and public clouds better! If we don't, we may not be lucky enough to fight another day.

— Ashwin Krishnan, SVP, Products & Strategy, HyTrust

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Column
The arrival of NFV and IoT is driving a greater need for Service Quality Management (SQM) capabilities, argues Sandeep Raina.
An updated architecture, new approach to software and the ability to launch new services will give telcos a successful path to 5G within the next few years.
The technical challenges of going wireless aren't small.
As new ambitions demand next-gen support, IBB has identified three primary ways that CSPs can upgrade their OSS/BSS systems to deliver that support.
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Dish's Satellite TV Business Is Crumbling
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/1/2017
Together, We Can Build the Telecom 'App Store'
Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 5/1/2017
The Near Future Is Here
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/28/2017
Does Facebook Have a Code for Gender Bias?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 5/3/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.