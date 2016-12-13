Eurobites: UK Govt 'Chaotic' on Cybersecurity – MPs

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Proximus digitizes Antwerp's port; BT seeks cybersecurity innovation; Telecom Italia signs movies deal.
The British government has been warned by an influential group of MPs that its approach to cybersecurity leaves a lot to be desired. As the BBC reports, the Commons Public Accounts Committee accused ministers of taking too long to deal with the skills shortage and organizational muddle that is leaving the UK vulnerable to cyber attack. The Committee found that some government departments were reporting thousands of data breaches while others reported none at all, evidence, they believe, of an "inconsistent and chaotic" system.
Belgium's Proximus has teamed up with Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Nallian on a digital data platform for the port of Antwerp. According to Proximus, the NxtPort platform will make it possible for a "vibrant ecosystem" of companies, developers and IT players to be created, one that is ready for the Internet of Things and more.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) is on the hunt for innovation in cybersecurity, and has launched a competition open to small and midsized companies that have ideas that could help protect the UK's critical infrastructure and keep public sector and business data secure. There are three award categories: cybersecurity; data collection, mining and analytics; and digital innovation. The prize for each award category is £10,000 (US$12,500) plus six months' membership at the TechHub startup space in London. Anyone interested should click here.
Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE: TI) has signed a deal with broadcaster RAI that will allow all subscribers to TIMvision, the operator's on-demand TV platform, to see movies on the RAI Cinema/01 list a year after their theatrical release.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.