& cplSiteName &

Combating Video Insecurity

Sef Tuma
8/21/2017
50%
50%

Security is at the top of the agenda for most C-suite executives and boards of directors, and the digital video industry is no different. Several high-profile cases of security breaches in recent years are driving this increased focus.

A powerful cyber attack hit a French TV network in 2015 when a gang used highly targeted malicious software on the network's systems. The impact was huge -- all channels went off air for hours, social networking accounts and the website were hacked, and the financial cost was close to €5 million ($5.8 million) in the first year alone. In another example, a leading entertainment company experienced multiple attacks that caused the breach of almost 77 million customer records, unpublished movies and internal confidential information.

The video security threat today is at an all-time high, caused by the disruption and innovation in the industry. Securing content delivery to devices such as the set-top box used to be much easier when it was a closed system under the sole responsibility of the service provider. But we have moved from those traditional closed systems towards multi-service and multi-protocol IP delivery to any connected device, managed or unmanaged, in a highly personalized way. This provides an enhanced customer experience and new business opportunities, but also creates new challenges in the security landscape. The simple fact is an open networked ecosystem that connects hundreds of millions of personal devices to video content vastly increases its vulnerability.

There are more and richer targets, such as analytics, personal and usage data, and video content itself. The new, open networks with consumer-owned devices can be attacked in fundamentally different ways, as they allow for easier, automated attack options on an increased overall attack surface. In other words, there are new opportunities and there is more motive for hackers to break in. And as we have seen, they do.

Moreover, the impact of such security breaches is rising. Not only are the direct and indirect costs of breaches growing, erosion of trust is an increasing concern in a digital economy. There is no option for broadcasters and operators when it comes to collecting, storing and managing an increasing level of rich data. To provide today's demanding consumers with the experiences they expect, companies must build trusted one-to-one relationships with their customers and offer ever more personalized services derived from richer data. That means collecting more data from them than ever before, which brings with it yet another layer of security and privacy concerns.

Despite all this, many companies may have an overly optimistic level of confidence in their security posture. Accenture's recent security research found that 75% of respondents were "confident" they were doing the right things with their security strategies, which does not seem consistent with the fact that about one in three focused, targeted breach attempts is successful.

There is a clear disconnect and more needs to be done. Here are some key strategies to help improve security and ensure you have your customer's trust.

Make it everyone's responsibility:
One person or even one team cannot be responsible for the security of the business, the content and the personal information it holds. It must be built into the culture so that everyone is held accountable and trust is integrated throughout the business. For this to happen, the CEO or a C-level executive and board must lead by example -- if it's taken seriously at the top, meaning budgeting, planning and empowering senior management, change can happen throughout the organization.

Undertake ongoing security audits and assessments:
New threats are appearing daily so it is critical that businesses continuously review their processes and run tests. If you don't know about any problems, the likelihood is that you simply don't have consistent visibility or aren't testing enough.

Secure the platform business:
If you are delivering video content, make sure security features are built in to the service platform by design. These features should be at the heart of the service delivery platform, promising security, privacy and reliability within the business and for the customer. This is not an afterthought; it is critical to understand the risks throughout the video value chain and ecosystem. It is not just about the platform, device or content alone but the fully integrated, end-to-end operating model.

In conclusion, success hinges on a 360-degree approach, a broad cultural mindset and a relentless focus on the business impact. Security must be taken seriously. Make it part of the lifeblood of the organization and make sure risks are reviewed regularly and processes updated to stay ahead of the hackers. Security is a competitive differentiator and is critical to being a trusted provider.

— Sef Tuma, Managing Director & Global Lead, Accenture Digital Video

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Column
An insider's perspective on how 4G and 5G standards get created.
Even in the cloud, location matters thanks to regulation, as Ashwin Krishnan of Hytrust explains.
Who benefits from the new Ethernet protocol and why? Ixia Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Harris has some suggestions.
Status and next steps on spectrum policy for Gigabit LTE and 5G in the US and beyond.
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Intel CEO Leaves Trump Biz Advisory Board
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/15/2017
Are Cord-Cutting's Days Numbered?
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 8/14/2017
Orchestration Startup UBiqube Pivots Away From NFV
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/15/2017
Verizon Video Woes Pile On
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/14/2017
Verizon Takes On AT&T's FirstNet on 4G
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/16/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
We Know a Tough Day When We See One Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.