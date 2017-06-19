Radware, Nokia Team on Attack Mitigation

LONDON - Radware, a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced that its OEM agreement with Nokia now includes Radware’s Attack Mitigation products. Through this partnership, Nokia resells Radware’s full suite of products and solutions to create best-in-class DDoS attack mitigation offerings to carriers and telco cloud providers.

DDoS attacks are pervasive and growing in magnitude, necessitating a layered approach to security that scales to the largest networks and combines state-of-the-art detection, in-line mitigation, and built-in perimeter protection.

The Nokia Deepfield software provides operators with a unique, real-time view of how cloud applications and services flow to and through their networks so they can quickly identify the presence or potential of DDoS attacks, as well as the cloud and IoT sources that are responsible for them. Nokia routers at the network perimeter provide powerful filtering capabilities – at line rate – to help Nokia Deepfield software uncover DDoS attacks, and to help stop them before they can enter the network.

To round out this layered approach, Nokia will leverage Radware products to identify and mitigate complex, application-layer DDoS attacks that require comprehensive analysis to detect and mitigate.

“Nokia Deepfield’s unique detection algorithms categorize all traffic flows traversing a network—down to the source—for the most accurate in the market. For more complex, application layer attacks, it signals Radware’s advanced behavioral analysis technology to provide more stateful analysis to block these complex attacks in seconds, ensuring that large networks remain fully operational at all times,” said Dr. Craig Labovitz, GM Nokia Deepfield. “The combination of these solutions with our own perimeter protection allows Nokia to build the most comprehensive and cost effective DDoS protection solutions for our customers.”

“Through this partnership, Radware and Nokia are able to combine forces to provide the most advanced and sophisticated DDoS protection solutions for telco cloud available today,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware CEO. “Radware has become the leader in DDoS mitigation because it recognises the need for carriers to protect their own network assets as well as the services provided to enterprise customers. We are able to realise this with the right mix of physical and virtual form factors to achieve optimal coverage and scale sufficiently.”

Radware Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDWR)

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK)