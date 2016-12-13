Machine Learning at Heart of Security M&A Splurge

If you blinked during the past ten days you might have missed four significant security sector acquisitions that all had one thing in common -- major cybersecurity vendors splashed some cash on enhancing their machine learning capabilities.

Those acquisitions are:

"There's a common motivation running through all these recent acquisitions," notes Patrick Donegan, principal analyst at HardenStance and a contributing analyst to Heavy Reading. "We've seen a bunch of new machine learning-based malware protection outfits like Cyber Reason, Cylance, DarkTrace and Deep Instinct attract a lot of attention during the past 12 months. The established security players that we've seen doing the buying over the past ten days are having to augment their portfolios with machine learning or behavioral analytics capabilities. They need it as a competitive response to the challenge these other companies present and because that's where the market is going."

And it seems that what the market is looking for as malware becomes more sophisticated and the real value in security tolls becomes the ability to detect changes in behavior within a network and adapt to those changes as trends start to appear. One good reason why Cisco, for example, has added machine learning capabilities to its Tetration Analytics platform. (See Cisco Tetration Analytics Tightens Security.)

And machine learning is not only appearing as a tech trend in security -- just about every niche of communications networking has companies claiming to have either machine learning or artificial intelligence capabilities baked in these days. (See Nokia Aims for Big IMPACT in Enterprise IoT, IBM: AI Needs More Than Just Technology, Comcast Digs Deeper Into Big Data and more.)

