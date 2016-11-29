Level 3 Opens Asia-Pac Security Scrubbing Centers

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Multinational companies located in the Asia-Pacific region now have access to Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation solutions from Level 3 Communications, Inc. The new scrubbing centers in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore signify an expansion of the company’s security service functionality. Level 3’s security solutions provide layers of defense through enhanced network routing, rate limiting and filtering that can be paired with cloud-based scrubbing for a more comprehensive mitigation solution. The Asia-Pacific region is key for both Asian and multinational enterprises which demand global security services — making Level 3’s cybersecurity solutions and global presence essential.

“Our customers need an adaptive approach to tackling today’s threat environment," said Anthony Christie, chief marketing officer for Level 3. "The disciplined approach we’ve taken to monitoring the threat landscape to protect our network has put us in a unique position to work with our customers in Asia Pacific to identify and mitigate cybersecurity threats. Our expansive view of threats coupled with our full suite of enterprise networking services supports companies of all sizes located anywhere on the globe.”

Level 3 opened the additional scrubbing centers to provide customers with infrastructure in the region to quickly mitigate attacks with less disruption to business operations. According to a report by Project Sonar, Australia, China and Hong Kong are listed among the most vulnerable to cyberattacks. Research by Level 3 Threat Research Labs on malware compromising Internet of Things devices shows many connected devices are being compromised and enabling attacks reaching in excess of 600 Gbit/s.

Level 3’s DDoS ingest capacity, 4.5 terabits per second, provides a high capacity to ingest massive attacks so customers can get back to business as usual. The service is carrier agnostic and pulls all customer traffic into Level 3’s globally located scrubbing centers for cleansing before forwarding legitimate traffic through a private connection or the public internet.

Level 3 now has 11 scrubbing centers on four continents. Other locations include São Paulo, Frankfurt, London, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C.

