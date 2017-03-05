& cplSiteName &

Heavy Reading Launches a Security Market Tracker

Danny Dicks
Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Danny Dicks
5/10/2017
50%
50%

Security is one of the more tantalizing -- and perilous -- markets for network operators to consider. Tantalizing because the revenue potential is enormous; perilous because success is far from guaranteed.

With the need to find new revenue sources greater than ever, more operators are venturing into the security space, with managed security services being a primary entry point. With this sector now taking shape, Heavy Reading has launched a new research service that monitors and analyzes this emerging sector.

Heavy Reading's Telecom Security Market Tracker is a 101-slide PowerPoint report analyzing the market for telecom-oriented security products, services and solutions. It defines the market for security products and solutions sold to telcos and CSPs; discusses security market trends; provides estimates and forecasts for telco/CSP spend on security solutions (broken out by region, service provider type and core solution type); summarizes the vendor landscape; and profiles 24 leading suppliers.

Until recently, telcos' managed security services have been based on the resale and management of hardware firewalls and other security appliances to large enterprises and public sector clients. The market has been the preserve of incumbent operators. Some, such as Verizon, NTT, BT and SingTel, have developed sophisticated offers and built up large customer bases internationally, competing with -- and sometimes acquiring -- independent managed security service providers (MSSPs).

But the real growth opportunity in the MSSP market is in the small and midsized business (SMB) sector, and in the consumer space. While there are challenges to the monetization of security in general, and in selling managed services generally to these customer groups, some operators are succeeding, using network-based services as well as those based on deployment of managed hardware CPE.

But it is the virtualization of security functions that will really help telcos address this market. Some telcos that are experienced in the MSSP sector are making use of virtualized security solutions that they have started to deploy for use in their own network. Verizon launched its Unified Security Services in 2015, targeting business customers with a managed Fortinet gateway appliance. Verizon has transitioned services into the cloud and now resells VNF security solutions from Cisco, Juniper and Palo Alto Networks as well as Fortinet as part of its portfolio of cloud services for business. It stresses the rapid deployment and breadth of services it can offer this way, as well as flexible commercial terms.

Not all operators are as advanced as Verizon in the virtualization and cloudification of their own networks, but the potential is clear, and telcos are in a good position to develop it. The Telecom Security Market Tracker looks at this market, and forecasts the size of the opportunity. While all parts of the telco managed security service market are expected to grow, it is the SMB and consumer markets that are forecast to grow fastest. Telcos can now target less well-served buyers with services that can be easily added to what they are already selling. This route to market is a distinct advantage for telecom operators over specialist security companies -- whether selling hardware or software solutions.

Overall, the tracker forecasts a revenue upside, with SMB managed security revenues for telecom operators growing at around 25% to 35% year-over-year for SMB and consumer segments until the end of the forecast period in 2022, compared to year-over-year growth of around 6% to 8% for the large-enterprise-related segment over the same time.

Those kinds of numbers are getting serious attention from more network operators. What's needed now is some serious effort to capture market share.

— Danny Dicks, Contributing Analyst, Heavy Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
With many larger firms now seeking cloud-based commercial services, service providers have a unique chance to make new inroads and capture greater market share.
Virtualization and cloudification (or cloud computing) are often used interchangeably but they are different concepts.
The B/OSS market is likely to undergo significant change in the coming years, driven by the move to network virtualization and the transformation of CSPs into digital service providers.
Here are three key areas where the industry needs to collaborate to make network slicing commercially viable.
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Straight Path Gets $3.1B Revised Bid From Unnamed Buyer
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/8/2017
Does Facebook Have a Code for Gender Bias?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 5/3/2017
Eurobites: Nokia Cuts 3% of Finnish Workforce
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/4/2017
T-Mobile 5G Plan Could Drive Capex to Record Highs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/4/2017
WiCipedia: 'Ladyboss,' Femtech & Diversity at Slack
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 5/5/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.