Gigamon Announces a New Defender Lifecycle Model

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Gigamon Inc. (NYSE: GIMO), the industry leader in traffic visibility solutions, today introduced a new Defender Lifecycle Model to address the increasing speed, volume and polymorphic nature of network cyber threats. Focused on a foundational layer of pervasive visibility and four key pillars — prevention, detection, prediction and containment — the new model integrates machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and security workflow automation to shift control and advantage away from the attacker and back to the defender.

Cybersecurity professionals today have come to terms with the inevitability of breaches, and cite two key factors:

The speed of data traversing networks leaves insufficient time for decision-making on potential threats.

The continuous growth in the number of attackers and the ecosystem of resources available to break through standard defenses and propagate undetected across most infrastructures.

The traditional security focus – instrumenting networks for prevention and concentrating resources on a perimeter that no longer can be defined – is increasingly ineffective in today's environment. Organizations are hampered by limited visibility, extraordinary costs, growing infrastructure complexity and reliance on manual processes to address incidents.

