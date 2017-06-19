Fortinet Launches Global Threat Intelligence Service

Global and Industry Threat Intelligence at a CISO’s Fingertips A recent Forrester survey of 342 security leaders found that the CISOs’ largest cybersecurity challenge is adapting to “the rapidly evolving nature of cyber threats.” The report recommends that CISOs gather good threat intelligence that provides insight into attacker methods and indicators of compromise, noting that 78% of CISOs that have adopted a threat intelligence platform haven’t experienced a breach. It’s clear that CISOs who properly leverage threat intelligence combined with a technology-driven security strategy are better prepared to successfully defend their organizations.

FortiGuard TIS is specifically designed to provide the threat intelligence needed for CISOs to stay on top of the latest threat trends so they can effectively communicate cybersecurity risks to the C-Suite and board while also enabling more efficient management of Security Operations to maximize resources and proactively defend against trending threats.

